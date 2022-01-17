Azubuike Nwokolo, a 41-year-old, has been found dead in a hotel, with some parts of his body allegedly missing

The management of the hotel claimed Nwokolo slipped and died but the family suspected a foul play

A friend of the deceased named Nnaemeka Ikerionwu said the hotel did not contact anyone, including the police, but just deposited the body at the mogue

Amichi, Anambra state - Azubuike Nwokolo, also known as Zubby More, was found dead in a hotel room in Amichi, Nnewi South of Anambra state with his organs missing.

According to Daily Trust, the 41-year-old father-of-two attended a party in the area on Thursday, January 13, and decided to lodge at a hotel when it was late for him to go home only to be found dead.

Azubuike Nwokolo, a 41-year-old found dead in an Anambra hotel, with organs missing. Photo credit: Nnaemeka Ikerionwu

Source: Facebook

One of the friends of the deceased, Nnaemeka Ikerionwu, is reportedly demanding justice for him via social media.

Ikerionwu was quoted to have said:

“He went for a party and when it was late in the night, he couldn’t go home, so he decided to lodge at a hotel in Amichi, Anambra State. He did not return home which got his family members worried."

He said the deceased was found by his family who launched a search after he failed to return home.

Ikerionwu added that even when the hotel management claimed that he slipped and died they did not contact his family or the police before taking him to the morgue.

His words:

“It was an unknown person that informed the family that their son was laying in the morgue. The family went to the morgue and found out that his testicles were missing. They confronted the hotel staff and were told that he slipped on the bathroom tiles and died.”

He further said that the family suspects foul play as they found wounds on the body of the deceased.

Family demands justice

Ikerionwu said the family and friends are appealing to the Anambra state police command to take up the case and ensure that justice is done.

However, the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said he has no knowledge of such an incident.

Nigerians react

John Heart commented on Facebook:

"Under normal circumstances all workers in that hotel should be interrogated and charged to Court, while the Court should confiscate the hotel and jail those found guilty. Who is still trusting the police? Who is still trusting the judiciary?"

Earnby Ukabiala said:

"Why do these heartless guy kill for Money; money that will still finish."

Usman Mohammed said:

"Hotels are becoming slaughter grounds of recent. Therefore, those patronizing such places should always pass the information of where they are lodging to their families and friends with full details of the hotels and rooms."

