Immigration Deploys Team to UK to Resolve Nigerians’ Passport Issues
- The Nigeria Immigration Service announced plans to send a dedicated Passport Intervention Team to the United Kingdom
- Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo directed the deployment, which is set to cover several cities across the UK
- The NIS said the full schedule of cities, dates, and venues would be released separately through official channels
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FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced it will send a dedicated Passport Intervention Team to the United Kingdom beginning August 10, 2026, to help Nigerians in the country process and obtain their passports.
Legit.ng reports that the announcement was made in a statement published on Sunday, August 9, via the NIS's official X (formerly Twitter) account. Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo directed the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap, to carry out the deployment from the NIS headquarters.
The statement read, according to Premium Times:
"As part of ongoing efforts to further ease and streamline passport applications for Nigerians in the diaspora, the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has directed the Comptroller-General of Immigration, KN Nandap, to deploy a dedicated Passport Intervention Team from the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters to the United Kingdom."
Who can access UK passport exercise?
The intervention covers three categories of applicants: those with pending passport applications, first-time applicants, and holders of passports with less than one year left before expiry who wish to renew. Applicants are required to bring completed application forms and proof of payment when presenting themselves for enrolment.
The team will work alongside the Nigerian High Commission in the UK and will travel to designated cities across the country, allowing eligible Nigerians outside London to participate without travelling to a central location. The NIS did not immediately release the specific cities, dates, venues, or enrolment times, saying that the schedule would be communicated separately through official channels.
Digital services to continue during deployment
The NIS confirmed that all its digital passport application channels will remain active throughout the exercise. The Contactless Passport Application System will continue to operate, and the home-delivery service will also remain available to applicants during the period.
Nigerians in the UK were advised not to travel to any location before the detailed schedule is officially published. The NIS urged applicants to follow updates through the Nigerian High Commission's official communication channels.
For enquiries or complaints related to the UK intervention, the NIS provided the email address passport.london@immigration.gov.ng and a dedicated WhatsApp-only line, +234 916 087 8000.
Read the Nigeria Immigration Service’s full statement below via its X post:
Read more on Nigeria Immigration Service
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- Immigration releases official links for foreigners to apply for Nigerian visa, e-visa
NIS introduces contactless passport renewal
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NIS unveiled an updated step-by-step guide for its Contactless Passport Application System, making it easier for eligible Nigerians living abroad to renew their passports without physically visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment.
The updated guide outlines how applicants can complete most of the passport renewal process remotely through the NIS online portal and mobile application.
It is understood that the new initiative is part of the federal government's ongoing efforts to digitise passport services, reduce processing delays and improve access for Nigerians in the diaspora.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.