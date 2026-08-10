The Nigeria Immigration Service announced plans to send a dedicated Passport Intervention Team to the United Kingdom

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo directed the deployment, which is set to cover several cities across the UK

The NIS said the full schedule of cities, dates, and venues would be released separately through official channels

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced it will send a dedicated Passport Intervention Team to the United Kingdom beginning August 10, 2026, to help Nigerians in the country process and obtain their passports.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement was made in a statement published on Sunday, August 9, via the NIS's official X (formerly Twitter) account. Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo directed the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap, to carry out the deployment from the NIS headquarters.

The Nigeria Immigration Service says it will deploy a dedicated Passport Intervention Team to the UK. Photo credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

The statement read, according to Premium Times:

"As part of ongoing efforts to further ease and streamline passport applications for Nigerians in the diaspora, the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has directed the Comptroller-General of Immigration, KN Nandap, to deploy a dedicated Passport Intervention Team from the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters to the United Kingdom."

Who can access UK passport exercise?

The intervention covers three categories of applicants: those with pending passport applications, first-time applicants, and holders of passports with less than one year left before expiry who wish to renew. Applicants are required to bring completed application forms and proof of payment when presenting themselves for enrolment.

The team will work alongside the Nigerian High Commission in the UK and will travel to designated cities across the country, allowing eligible Nigerians outside London to participate without travelling to a central location. The NIS did not immediately release the specific cities, dates, venues, or enrolment times, saying that the schedule would be communicated separately through official channels.

Kano stakeholders oppose NIS passport production centralisation as the agency defends its digitalisation drive. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Digital services to continue during deployment

The NIS confirmed that all its digital passport application channels will remain active throughout the exercise. The Contactless Passport Application System will continue to operate, and the home-delivery service will also remain available to applicants during the period.

Nigerians in the UK were advised not to travel to any location before the detailed schedule is officially published. The NIS urged applicants to follow updates through the Nigerian High Commission's official communication channels.

For enquiries or complaints related to the UK intervention, the NIS provided the email address passport.london@immigration.gov.ng and a dedicated WhatsApp-only line, +234 916 087 8000.

Read the Nigeria Immigration Service’s full statement below via its X post:

Read more on Nigeria Immigration Service

NIS introduces contactless passport renewal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NIS unveiled an updated step-by-step guide for its Contactless Passport Application System, making it easier for eligible Nigerians living abroad to renew their passports without physically visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment.

The updated guide outlines how applicants can complete most of the passport renewal process remotely through the NIS online portal and mobile application.

It is understood that the new initiative is part of the federal government's ongoing efforts to digitise passport services, reduce processing delays and improve access for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Source: Legit.ng