Five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar was kidnapped by the proprietor of her school, Abdulmalik Tanko, in December 2021

The police said that Tanko and his accomplice had demanded that a ransom of N6 million be paid by Hanifa's parents

The suspected criminals had also taken Hanifa to Tanko's wife but she rejected their offer and laced the child's tea with N100 rat poison bought by the school's proprietor

As anger and pain continue to grow among Nigerians over the killing of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, the proprietor of Nobel Kids Nursery and Primary school in Kano Metropolis, Abdulmalik Tanko has revealed how he killed his pupil.

Daily Trust reports that Tanko in his confessional statement to the Police said he killed Hanifa with rat poison.

Narrating to the police, Tanko said he had bought the rat poison which he used to end the life of his 5-year-old pupil at N100.

30-year-old Tanko said he laced 5-year-old Hanifa's tea with N100 rat poison

According to Daily Nigerian, Tanko had first taken little Hanifa to his wife but she refused to keep her.

Narrating the terrible incident, Hanifa's uncle, Suraj Suleiman said Tanko's wife rejection of keeping the child prompted him to take Hanifa to Tundunwada where he operates a private school.

It was at the location that he laced her tea with the N100 rate poison before cutting her body into pieces and then buried her in a shallow grave in the school.

Suleiman said:

“The kidnapper first took Hanifa to his wife, but the wife refused to keep her. He then took her to Tudunwada where he operates a private school and then laced her tea with rat poison.

After she was poisoned to death, the kidnappers then cut her body into pieces and buried it within the school.”

At this point, the school proprietor had already demanded N6 million as ransom from Hanifa's parents.

The police command in Kano state has arrested a 30-year-old, Abdulmalik Tanko for abducting and killing a 5-year-old girl, Hanifa.

Tanko was arrested alongside his accomplice, Hassim while trying to receive part of the N6 million they had requested as a ransom for the release of Hanifa.

Hanifa until her death was a student in Noble Kids Nursery and Primary school which was managed by Tanko.

