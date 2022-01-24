Aisha Buhari has backed calls for the killing of Abdulmalik Tanko who kidnapped and murdered his 5-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar

The wife of the president reposted a cleric’s video saying she was in support of the public execution of school proprietor

Tanko, the proprietor of Noble Kids Comprehensive Colleg in Kano confessed to kidnapping and subsequently killing Hanifa with a rat poison

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari has demanded the public execution of school proprietor, Abdulmalik Muhammad Tanko, who kidnapped and murdered a pupil under his care, Hanifa Abubakar.

The First Lady took to her verified Instagram page, to express support for a call by a popular Kano-based Islamic cleric, Mallam Abdalla Gadon Kaya, who called for Tanko's public execution.

"We are behind mallam's stance", Aisha Buhari wrote.

In viral video, Gadon Kaya had charged President Muhammadu Buhari and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to have “Tanko killed the same way he killed Hanifa.”

Gadon Kaya further that Tanko's life not better than that of the minor, as such he should be executed publicly.

Also private school proprietors have called for the prosecution of their killer colleague.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kano school proprietor reveals step-by-step strategy he used to kill 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar

Legit.ng previously reported that anger and pain grew among Nigerians over the killing of the 5-year-old by the proprietor.

Tanko in his confessional statement to the police said he killed Hanifa with rat poison.

Narrating to the police, Tanko said he had bought the rat poison which he used to end the life of his 5-year-old pupil at N100.

This will not go unpunished: Kano vows to secure justice for Hanifa

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje assured that government would continue to meticulously monitor and ensure the prosecution of anyone found culpable in the kidnap and murder of Hanifa.

This is contained in a statement issued by the the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

The governor said already measures taken in the matter include the indifinite closure and withdrawal of the operational license of the school where the child was allegedly said to have been gruesomely murdered.

Source: Legit.ng