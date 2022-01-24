Noble Kids School, Warshu Hospital Road, Kawaji Kano has been set on fir over the death of Hanifa Abubakar

Recall that 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar was reportedly killed by his proprietor after she recognised him

Recall that the Kano State government had ordered the immediate closure the school, following arrest of the school proprietor

Following the gruesome killing of five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, Irate youths have set Noble Kids School, Warshu Hospital Road, Kawaji Kano on fire, Daily Nigerian reports.

Recall that the proprietor of the school, Abdulmalik Tanko, had abducted and killed the pupil despite collecting ransom.

Irate youths have set Noble Kids School, Warshu Hospital Road, Kawaji Kano on fire. Photo: Daily Nigerian

The incident occured on Monday, and the fire is still raging at the time of filing this report.

The Kano State government had ordered the immediate closure the school, following arrest of the school proprietor.

There has been widespread outrage over the killing, with President Muhammadu Buhari assuring that justice will be served on the perpetrators of the crime.

Source: Legit.ng