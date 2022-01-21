The police command in Kano state has arrested a 30-year-old man, Abdulmalik Tanko for abducting and killing a 5-year-old girl

Tanko was arrested alongside his accomplice, Hassim while trying to receive part of the N6 million they had requested as a ransom for the release of Hanifa

Hanifa until her death was a student in Noble Kids Nursery and Primary school which was managed by Tanko

A Kano state school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School in Kwana has confessed to kidnapping and killing of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar.

Daily Trust reports that Hanifa, a pupil of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary school was kidnapped by the school's proprietor alongside two other conspirators in December 2021.

Tanko and his accomplice killed and buried Hanifa's body in a shallow grave

Kidnapped on her way home from an Islamiyya school around Kwaji community in the Yankaba area of Kano metropolis, Tanko and his accomplice were said to have taken Hanifa away in a commercial tricycle (KEKE NAPEP).

Police and Hanfia's family speak on the incident

Speaking on the incident, the Kano state police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, said Hanifa was in the company of other pupils when she was kidnapped.

Haruna said reports of the 5-year-old girl's abduction sent a wave of shock among residents in Kano state.

Also, Wasila Dahiru, an aunt to Hanifa narrating the ordeal said Hanifa's abductor had demanded N6 million from the pupil's parents as a ransom for the release of the 5-year-old.

Dahiru said Tanko was arrested by the Police while he tried to receive part of the ransom as agreed.

She said Hanifa's body was later discovered buried in a shallow grave at the school premises located in the Tudunwada area of Kano state.

Her body was also cut into pieces by her abductors.

Further speaking on the matter, Haruna said 30-year-old Tanko alongside Hashim Isyaku, aged 37 years old, both of Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarwa LGA were arrested following efforts by a combined team of Police and men of the State Security Services (SSS).

Confessional statement by the suspected criminals

Haruna said Tanko in his confessional statement said confirmed that Hanifa was his student at Noble Kids Nursery and Primary school.

The police said he also confessed to kidnapping the 5-year-old, took her to his house and contacted her relatives for ransom.

He said the suspected criminals resorted to killing Hanfia after they realised that she recognised Tanko, the proprietor of her school.

The little girl's body was exhumed by the team of security operatives and taken to Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital Kano for examination and later released to Hanifa's family for burial according to Islamic rites.

Haruna said Hashim had also confessed that Tanko met him and one other, Fatima Jibreel Musa, 27-years-old, of Layin Falaki Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA in November 2021.

He said Tanko had ordered both Hassim and Fatima to kidnap Hanifa.

Haruna added that on completion of the investigation, the case would be charged to court for prosecution of the suspects.

