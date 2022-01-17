The spate of kidnapping in some parts of the country is alarming as no one is safe in the land anymore, not even the influential personalities

Recently, armed gunmen stormed plateau state and kidnapped the District Head of Vwang in Jos South LGA of the state

This sad incident occurred on Sunday night, January 16, when the monarch was returning home in Vom

There is brewing tension in Plateau state as gunmen have carried out a fresh attack.

This is so as the District Head of Vwang in Jos South Local Government Area of the state, Da Gyang Balak Gut, has been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen, Channels TV reports.

Mr Gut, who is the Da Gwom Rwei of Vwang, was reportedly accosted by armed men on Sunday night while returning home in Vom, a few metres to the entrance of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Da Balak is the second traditional ruler to be kidnapped in the State in less than a month. Photo credit: Governor Simon Bako Lalong

Source: Facebook

He was subsequently taken away to an unknown destination and no one has caught wind of who the attackers were and if they would be making demands as has become the practice in recent times.

The spokesman for the Plateau state police command, Gabriel Ubah, while confirming the incident, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, and senior police officers have visited the scene and mobilised security personnel to trail the abductors with instructions to rescue the paramount ruler unhurt, Vanguard added.

Bride-to-be abducted from Pastor's house hours to her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Suspected kidnappers have abducted a bride-to-be in Ngyong community in Bokkos local government area of Plateau state.

The kidnappers were said to have invaded the residence of the pastor where Farmat Paul, the bride-to-be spent her wedding eve.

The incident has been confirmed by the Police in the state as an investigation into the matter has commenced.

Bandits kidnap paramount ruler

In other news, the paramount ruler in Mangu LGA of Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The monarch was abducted in the early hours of Sunday, December 26, after his palace was attacked.

The lawmaker representing Mangu South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Bala Fwangje, confirmed the incident.

