Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima is widely considered as one of the most liberal, zealous, and ardent supporters of the One Nigeria idea in the North. Graduated from the famous University of Maiduguri in Borno State with a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics and a Masters degree in Agricultural Economics from the Premier University of Ibadan.

A nice man and an amazing politician who is passionate about human growth and has always acted in the best interests of the people.

KSM served as Governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019, and despite the problems of insecurity in the Northeast, he was able to deliver the best to the people of Borno State. Crisis is the truest measure of a man's capacity, as President Muhammadu Buhari has stated, and Shettima proved his mettle throughout those tough times.

Shettima's leadership style is geared toward guaranteeing the human development of Borno State residents and visitors, as well as ensuring their safety. It's no surprise that on May 29, 2015, KSM proclaimed primary and secondary education in Borno State to be free and compulsory. In addition, his government reimbursed the registration costs for O'level examinations in order to alleviate the hardships faced by parents of kids who lost their means of livelihood due to insurgency in Borno State.

In terms of employment creation, the KSM government was able to do so through a number of measures aimed at tackling the insurgency's socio-economic challenges in Borno State.

His Excellency, KSM finished the well-known Lagos street road, the Lagos Estate, and the Lagos bridge. The completion of this road alleviated traffic congestion on the route going to Maiduguri University and the University Teaching Hospital. He rebuilt towns and villages that were destroyed by Boko Haram in 2016 through the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement, which was tasked with restoring all public buildings and displaced persons' homes.

Senator Shettima will be remembered for many aspects, including the fact that he passed over the State to Prof Babagana Zulum, a capable and deserving successor. His excellency, a Professor of Irrigation Engineering, was a Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Ressettlemet until his endorsement as a gubernatorial candidate (RRR).

Professor Zulum has continued his predecessor's legacy of greatness by providing the people of Borno State with exceptional leadership and responsive governance. He praised his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima, for his efforts to restore law and order, promising to build on the successes.

As a result, Senator Kashim Shettima is a stream in the desert for a better and progressive Nigeria and our beloved party, the APC, providing responsive, quality, and imaginative leadership.

God bless APC,

God bless Nigeria.

Mr. Adebola Oluwakayode Ogunade

(writes from the Sunshine State)

Coordinator, A New Nigeria Initiative (ANNI)

CEO, High-5 Initiative

Source: Legit.ng