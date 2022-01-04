Suspected kidnappers have abducted a bride-to-be in Ngyong community in Bokkos local government area of Plateau state

The kidnappers were said to have invaded the residence of the pastor were Farmat Paul, the bride-to-be spent her wedding eve

The incident has been confirmed by the Police in the state as an investigation into the matter has commenced

A bride set to wed on Sunday, January 2, has been kidnapped a few hours to her wedding in Plateau state, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that Farmat Paul was kidnapped from her pastor's residence at about 10.45 pm when the kidnappers invaded the house in Ngyong community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The bride-to-be was abducted in Ngyong community of Plateau state Photo: Governor Simon Bako Lalong

Source: Facebook

Residents in the area said Ngyong was in her pastor's house where she was expected to pass the night before her scheduled wedding when the incident occurred.

Confirming the incident, the Plateau state police command's spokesperson, ASP Ubah Gabriel, said an official report is yet to be made on the matter.

Gabriel said although the police had heard about the incident and swung into action, no one has made any form of official complaint about the matter.

He also said that the incident might not be a case of kidnapping as widely speculated by many people in the area.

Gabriel said:

"It may not be kidnapping because there was a time when a lady went to sleep in another man’s house and everybody was saying kidnapping."

“Since this incident occurred, there has not been a formal complaint to the police. However, we are investigating her whereabouts. But don’t rush to say kidnapping. We have swung into action."

