The traditional ruler in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The monarch was abducted in the early hours of Sunday after his palace was attacked. He is the paramount ruler in Gindiri chiefdom.

The lawmaker representing Mangu South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Bala Fwangje, confirmed the incident

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the traditional ruler was kidnapped on Sunday between the hours of 1am to 2am.

It was gathered that gunshots were heard at the palace of the monarch between 1 am and 2 am.

According to a source,

“We heard sounds of gunshots in the wee hours of the morning. But we were afraid to come out.

“Later we learnt that our king was abducted by suspected bandits."

Findings gathered that the development has thrown the town into panic.

As of the time of filing the report, there was no official statement from the police or state government.

