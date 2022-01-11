Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some APC chieftains have described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a good fit for the modern-day National leadership style Nigeria needs

In a recent move, the APC national leader met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 10, for consultation regarding his presidential ambition

This move has generated heated debate in the polity as Senator Magnus Abe, aligned with Tinubu's belief system while noting that he is the best candidate for the nation's exalted seat

Rivers state- Reaction has continued to trail the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recent is the former representative of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, who has described the former governor of Lagos state, Tinubu, as a promoter of excellence, saying he is capable and qualified to become Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Also, he said the APC leader is one leader who places capacity and competence above loyalty in all his dealings, The Punch reports.

Senator Magnus Abe is in support of Tinubu's presidential ambition. Photo credit: nigerdeltaconnect.com

Source: Facebook

Abe said this during a breakfast meeting with journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Tuesday, January 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He explained that the story of Lagos state and where it is today cannot be discussed without mentioning Tinubu.

Abe tackles Amaechi

While making a veiled reference to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Abe said Nigerians don’t want anybody who does not like money to come near the presidency.

Recall that Amaechi has in several fora said he does not like money.

But Abe stated that:

“We need a leader at this point who understands money and knows how to generate money because that is the biggest problem in this country today.

“I think that of all those who have participated in the leadership of this country in recent times, Asiwaju is one person I know that has shown that he understands money.”

Reacting to those who said Tinubu was too old to occupy the plum office, Abe noted age can never be an issue in leadership, adding that Tinubu is eminently qualified and has the party structure to become President.

Osinbajo can contest against Tinubu, journalist sends important message to vice president

Meanwhile, a direct message has been sent to Osinbajo. The message was sent by Dayo Williams, a journalist with a news medium.

In a tacit post on his Facebook Page Williams claims there is nothing wrong if a beneficiary contests against his benefactor.

This was in an apparent reference to the mooted ambition of Osinbajo and the now declared aspiration of his benefactor and former principal, Tinubu.

PDP will collapse if party zones presidential ticket to North, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo

In another development, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has predicted a bleak future for the PDP if the party zones its 2023 presidential ticket to the north.

According to the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, the main opposition party will collapse like a pack of cards if it carries out the action.

A prominent northern politician recently stated that the PDP had zoned its presidential ticket to the north, but the party denied the claim.

Source: Legit.ng