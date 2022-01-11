Osinbajo has been urged to contest against his former principal Bola Tinubu if he so desires to do so

The call was made by Nigeria journalist, Dayo Williams, when he said there is nothing wrong if the vice president desires to run

According to him, those claiming that a beneficiary cannot contest against his or her principal are wrong

A direct message has been sent to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The message was sent by Dayo Williams, a journalist with a news medium.

In a tacit post on his Facebook Page Williams claims there is nothing wrong if a beneficiary contest against his benefactor.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been urged to contest in 2023. Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

This is in apparent reference to the mooted ambition of Osinbajo and the now declared aspiration of his benefactor and former principal, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Williams, those claiming that a beneficiary cannot contest against his or her principal is wrong.

He wrote:

"I find this issue of no beneficiary should dare contest against his benefactor tasteless and crude. The proponents of this argument are mostly supporters of Bola Tinubu."

Going further, he cited instances in which politicians went against the wishes of their principals.

Cases of those who went against their principals

He said:

"Olusegun Mimiko was an appointee of the late Dr Olusegun Agagu in Ondo State. The latter as governor appointed the former as the Secretary to the State Government(SSG).

"Ambition made them part ways. Mimiko took up another appointment as a minister at the national level and subsequently resigned to contest against Agagu in the 2007 governorship election, which Mimiko subsequently won via the courts.

"Mimiko went ahead to be governor in two consecutive terms, without a break. The rest,as they say, is history."

Former Governor Victor Attah was a benefactor to Godswill Akpabio.

He also added that:

"Akpabio was a commissioner under Attah. I think he was the commissioner for local government affairs then. The politics of succession made the beneficiary and the benefactor part ways.

"Attah wanted his son-in-law, Dr Bob Ekarika, to succeed him in 2007. He did all he could to have his way.

"Akpabio, a mete appointee of Attah, moved against the dictate of the governor, won the primaries and subsequently went ahead to win the election. He also won his re-election in 2011. He came to the senate in 2015 and now serving as a minister."

The cases of Orji Uzor Kalu, Tambuwal

Going further, he said:

"Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is another benefactor whose beneficiary confronted and defeated like two times or so in the election for the soul of Abia North until 2019 or so when Kalu had the upper hand.

"Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, contested against his own benefactor and in-law in 2015 on the platform of the APC. He defeated him.

"In 2019, when his former circumstancial benefactor, Senator Wammako, was to move against him, he also confronted him and won his re-election against all odds."

He added that the issue of a beneficiary squaring up to his benefactor is not a new development and there's nothing wrong with it.

"No man wants to remain subservient to the other forever. In summary, any beneficiary who is sure of his cards, has the resources and the heart to contest against his benefactor should do so. It is legitimate. And there's nothing immoral about it.

A simple question: did the benefactor make himself? He's also a beneficiary of the kindness of some other persons in the time past. There's nothing wrong with having ambition and pursuing it genuinely. Save us from that unholy preachment, please."

