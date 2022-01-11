As the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu confirmed his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election, Nigerians on social media have reacted to the latest development.

Recall that the former Lagos state governor, on Monday, January 10, said he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his ambition to lead Nigeria.

Tinubu told State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa yesterday that saying it had been a lifelong dream.

Here are reactions from Nigerians who are not in support of Tinubu's declaration.

Reacting to the development on social media, most Nigerians have asked him to shelve his ambition.

Joe Atohengbe said:

"We don't need him for several reasons. His insincerity with age, educational qualifications, pro north and his unsure health status. He's part of the present government that ruined Nigeria and have nothing new to offer. We need fresh Brain and ideas. Tinubu should go and rest with Buhari and APC."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Klara Dike said:

"We don't need him... because he is buharis pro max... affliction shall not rise for d second time."

Kore Ehi said:

"He should go and rest, he is too old. Another Buhari loading ,Nigeria will continue to suffer under these great grandfather and their party APC."

Hon Jimoh Abayomi said:

"We don't want Second buhari that will continue with foundation of hardship."

Taiye Ahmed

"Tinubu is a good and trusted leader but his old. We need intelligent and trusted youth to be our next president. I know allah will provide for us."

Gashion Daniel Danna said

"This is my opinion: 1. Tinubu is definitely a leader and king maker, nobody can take it away from his commendable qualities that has produced quality leadership in Nigeria but he is too dictatorial, we need a democrat. Just imagine how he embarrassed and removed a sitting Governor in Lagos over personal differences even when the Governor was performing."

Aladetoyinbo Suyi Vincent said:

Most qualified , and he has demonstrated his capability to lead . Tinubu is all about good governance, he is not a tribalistic person ,he will surely unite us better than the way we are.. ride on you have the capacity, you have the requirements needed."

Adepoju Olusola said:

"He said he will continue from where Buhari stops. That speaks volume."

Olawale Fatai Dauda said:

"He is eminently qualified and has the wherewithal to run the office. I urge Nigerians to give him a chance."

Source: Legit.ng