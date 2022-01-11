During the 11th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in 2019 held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Vice President Yemi Osinabo stated that Nigeria has been gifted with a transformative leader like Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recalling how Tinubu encouraged him to begin an underground work which led to the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s regaining of states lost in the previous general elections through forensic evidence, Osinabjo stated that the former Lagos governor is a man who has the will to get things done.

Osinbajo said Tinubu is a gifted leader Nigeria needs (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

In his speech at the grand occasion attended by dignitaries, governors, and members of the National Assembly, the vice president stated that as a detrabalised leader who as governor appointed persons from various regions of the country in his cabinet.

Speaking on the significance of the event and the worth of Tinubu in Nigeria's politics and development, Osinbajo said:

“We do this in celebration of a man who has spent the last 30 years of his life in creative public service. Right from the days of being Lagos governor, he provided clarity of thought and rare vision in all aspects of life.

"Once in a while, I think that history gives us who are gifted transformative leaders and I believe that our country has been gifted by this transformative leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He ended his speech by saying Tinubu's political trajectory has only just begun.

Osinbajo can contest against Tinubu, journalist sends important message to vice president

Meanwhile, a direct message has been sent to Osinbajo. The message was sent by Dayo Williams, a journalist with a news medium.

In a tacit post on his Facebook Page Williams claims there is nothing wrong if a beneficiary contests against his benefactor.

This was in apparent reference to the mooted ambition of Osinbajo and the now declared aspiration of his benefactor and former principal, Tinubu.

According to Williams, those claiming that a beneficiary cannot contest against his or her principal were wrong.

He wrote:

"I find this issue of no beneficiary should dare contest against his benefactor tasteless and crude. The proponents of this argument are mostly supporters of Bola Tinubu."

Going further, he cited instances in which politicians went against the wishes of their principals.

