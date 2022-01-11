Honourable Kawu Sumaila has sent a strong message to Chris Ngige on the call for the presidency to be zoned to the south in 2023

Sumaila who was an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari said this can only come about through negotiations and consultations between both regions

The APC chieftain warned that the north will not give the presidency to the south through intimidation

One of President Muhammadu Buhari's former aides, Honourable Kawu Sumaila, has reacted to Chris Ngige's position that political parties that field northern candidates ahead of the 2023 presidential election will be disappointed.

In a statement on Monday, January 10, seen by Nigerian Tribune Sumaila affirmed that the north will never give power to the south through intimidation in the media.

The three-time member of the House of Representatives stated that politics is a game of numbers and as such, the north is free to contest in the coming election, Leadership reports.

He made it clear that the south can only get the presidency through negotiation, consultation, and a shared understanding with the north.

Sumaila claimed that during the 2015 and 2019 elections, the minister of labour and employment did not contribute much to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, he mentioned that Ngige is his friend whom he has a lot of respect for, having worked with him in the past.

His words:

“I want to say without fear of contradiction that the North will no succumb to intimidation or blackmail of the likes of Ngige. The north can only cede power through peaceful negotiations and dialogue. Open confrontation will not give the south presidency.

“Maybe one should refresh Ngige’s memory. We were all in this country when Goodluck Jonathan contested and won the presidential election in 2011 even when it was the turn of the North to complete the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s tenure. Did the world come to an end then? Certainly not!"

I've told Buhari about my interest in 2023 presidency - Tinubu

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the APC, had confirmed his intention to contest the office of the president in 2023.

Tinubu also disclosed that he has informed President Buhari about his presidential ambition.

Legit.ng gathered that the former Lagos state governor disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday, January 10, after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

