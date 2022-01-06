Pastor Femi Faseru has cautioned Christians to stay away from online preachers and do what is right

The respected pastor was speaking on the controversial topic tithing, saying it is a principle and not a law

According to Pastor Faseru, Christians are expected to always pay their tithes and first fruit at all times

Lagos - The overseer of Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, in Nigeria, Pastor Femi Faseru has urged worshippers in his church not to show lackadaisical attitude towards paying their tithes in 2022.

Speaking during a recent broadcast, the Lagos based pastor stated that the payment of tithe is a principle and not a law.

Pastor Faseru has urged Christians to ignore online pastors and focus on paying their tithes and offerings. Photo credit: KICC

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“A man who doesn’t give tithe, doesn’t recognise God as the giver of what he has. He is selfish and a parasite.

“Even Jesus endorsed tithing. He endorsed first fruit offering. These are principles, they are not laws.”

Cautioning the congregation against “false teaching” circulating on social media, he said:

“Don’t let those who quote few verses to become your pastors online. Come to Faith Clinic, open Bible and ask questions.

“Offer your tithes and first fruit offering. Law didn’t come until exodus 20. The very first fruit was in Genesis when Abel gave his first fruit while his brother Cain failed to do so.”

He further noted that God rejected cain’s offering not because he brought bad harvest as purportedly claimed by some Sunday school teachers, but because Abel gave first fruit offering.

He added:

“God is only asking for your 10%, you still have the 90%. If 90% is not going to be enough for you, 100% can never be enough for you.”

Actress says pastors who collect tithes and offerings are accountable to members

Meanwhile, actress Amanda Ebeye has shared her thoughts concerning pastors and how they spend monies given to them by church members.

The Nollywood actress opined that pastors who collect her tithes and offerings are accountable to her regarding how money is spent.

According to her, a pastor is accountable to her if her money goes to them and properties they buy should either be explained or she'll assume automatic co-ownership of them.

Pastor Kumuyi ready to give sinners back their tithes, offerings

On his part, the general overseer and founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi, has said those who use their resources to support the church and keep wallowing in sins are only making a wasteful gesture.

Pastor Kumuyi said that God does not need the money of a sinner as he stressed the need for people to live a holy life.

He said that if anyone knows the number of sinners present in his church and can determine how much they have given, he is ready to remove the money and give them back, adding the Almighty is not in need.

