Kojo Forex, a graduate of the University of Ghana, wanted to go into writing way back in the year 2014

He messaged Ameyaw Debrah on Twitter and asked to be recruited but could not be offered a chance because he was still a student

Just seven years after that encounter, Kojo now has his own house, luxury cars, and what he describes as a healthy bank account

A young graduate from the University of Ghana, known as Kojo Forex, has inspired thousands of Ghanaians with screenshots of a chat he had with famous blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, seven years ago.

In the screenshots shared from his little chat in 2014, Kojo was persistently asking the blogger for an opportunity to write for his startup but Ameyaw had to turn down the request mainly because Kojo was still a student at the time.

Currently, the gentleman has become so successful that he owns two luxury cars, his own house, and what he describes as a healthy bank account.

Kojo Forex, a young Ghanaian millionaire showing his chat with Ameyaw Debrah Photo credit: @KojoForex

Source: Twitter

The gentleman who is only in his 20s is known to have at least one mansion, a customized Mercedes Benz car, and runs his own ventures, chiefly Forex trading, that generates money for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Never lose hope, stay true to your grind & you’ll win one day," he told tweeps.

What people are saying

Below were some of the thoughts shared by social media users about Kojo's inspirational story.

@TashpiAsk said:

"You can’t have same license numbers for 2 vehicles. Something is not quite true from the pictures."

@kwakutraderKT replied him saying:

"It’s not a license plate. He just covered the number with his name. It’s edited just to block the number.. He own the cars I know him."

@AdisaGlobal indicated:

"I believe very soon I'll be appreciative to God just as you're Kojo, I believe all my losses in FX will be recover."

She sent out over 1,000 applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Favour Onaruyi-Obasuyi, took her unemployment frustration to LinkedIn as she spoke about her several failed attempts at getting a job.

In a long post, the lady revealed that she has been jobless since November 2020. Between that year and now, she applied for more than 1,000 job opportunities as they all hit a rock.

For the few that she was able to get an interview, their salaries according to her were very low. Favour said even people stopped accepting her LinkedIn connection requests, a situation she reasoned could have been caused by her job-seeking situation.

Source: Legit.ng