Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Amanda Ebeye, has taken to social media to share her thoughts about Nigerian pastors

According to her, as long as she pays tithe and offering to a pastor, he or she is accountable to her

The actress who warned against men of God deceiving people in God's name, has sparked reactions online

Amanda Ebeye has shared her thoughts concerning pastors and how they spend monies given to them by church members.

The Nollywood actress opined that pastors who collected her tithes and offerings were accountable to her regarding how money is spent.

According to her, a pastor is accountable to her if her money goes to them and properties they buy should either be explained or she'll assume automatic co-ownership of them.

She went on to advise these pastors against deceiving people in the name of God.

In her words:

"As long as you are my pastor, I pay you tithe, I pay you offering, you are accountable to me. Don't tell me the money is for God, God does not come down to spend the money. You buy a Ferrari, you tell me why or it's for both of us. You buy a private jet, you tell me why or it's for both of us. Don't use God to deceive people. God sent you to provide service to his people not enrich your pockets."

The actress shared her thoughts on Nigerian pastors. Photo credit: @amandaebeye

Source: Instagram

Nobody forced you

Ebeye's post sparked mixed reactions from social media, many of whom questioned if the actress was giving money to the church under duress.

Check out some comments below:

zvynbaker:

"Then don’t pay your tithe or give offering. I don’t even pay tithe, but I would never fault anybody or pastor for receiving it. Them no put gun for your head."

flovidafashion:

"I no dey put mouth for church matter. Heavenly race na individual race."

zarahstouch:

"Then don’t pay tithes abi dem bag you to pay."

knowledge_is_vast:

"The only time average Nigerians sound woke is when they mention Pastors. Political Education is Zero. Even when your government is hanging you out to dry. Keep your money young lady!"

mz_harcourt:

"But they didn't force you to pay na."

iamrealebere

"You all can rest on this issue of tithe and offering stuff, nobody forced you to attend church and nobody forced your to give tithe, just stay in your house and allow anyone do what he or she likes, be quiet for once."

Source: Legit