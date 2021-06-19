Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life has advised against giving to God in sin, saying that such resources are not acceptable

The clergyman added that he could return his church members' tithes and offerings if he realises they are sinners

According to him, living in godliness is important and no giving in supporting the church can replace it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The general overseer and founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi, has said that he could give a member back their tithes and offerings.

Sahara Reporters gathers that the man said he would do that if he founds out that such a member is living in sins.

The man of God spoke frankly against sinful living. Photo source: The Nation

Source: UGC

The statement was made at the church’s headquarters in Lagos while he was speaking with members of the commission.

You are only wasting your money

He went ahead to say that those who use their resources to support the church and keep wallowing in sins are only making a wasteful gesture, Daily Post reports.

Pastor Kumuyi said that God does not need the money of a sinner as he stressed the need for people to live a holy life.

He said that if anyone knows the number of sinners present in his church and can determine how much they have given, he is ready to remove the money and give them back, adding the Almighty is not in need.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

You are under a curse if you don't pay tithe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian preacher, Pastor David Oyedepo, took to his Twitter page to share his take on tithing for the umpteenth time.

The man of God said that paying tithes is an inescapable covenant obligation. He also said that wealth and prosperity is not possible without paying tithes. The preacher added that anyone who does not pay tithes is under a financial curse.

He wrote:

“Tithing is an inescapable covenant obligation. Prosperity not just wealth is impossible without tithing, because when you're not paying your tithe, you're under a financial curse.”

Source: Legit Nigeria