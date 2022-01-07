Sell Yourself if You Want It Bad Enough: Singer Simi Advises Upcoming Musicians Who Don’t Promote Their Work
- Nigerian singer, Simi, has addressed upcoming musicians who don’t post their work on their pages
- The music star noted that most times, they post random photos online and none showcasing their talent
- Simi advised that if they want success bad enough, they should sell themselves on their social media pages
Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, recently addressed upcoming musicians who do not sell themselves on social media.
Taking to her Instagram story, the Duduke crooner addressed this issue after her observations about some budding musicians.
According to Simi, some serious growing artistes have just three posts on their pages and it showcases nothing about their music.
She gave examples about some of the posts being about random things like the sunset, aeroplanes or their shoes with an even vaguer caption attached to it.
Simi noted that this wasn’t a great look for upcoming artistes and she added that if they really wanted it badly enough, they should promote themselves online and leave all their mysterious posts for when they have finally made it.
See a screenshot of her post below:
Nigerians react
Alysia_empire:
“Correct. They’re looking for money but @ the same time claiming yeye maturity on their page.”
Denviktravels:
“Even as business owners, you need to shamelessly promote yourself. Be in people’s faces until they can't ignore you.”
Oba_catalyst:
“Most of the upcoming don't know how to and don't even want to learn due to arrogance and ignorance. They believe wearing multicolored clothes, earpod and socks is the key .”
Official_devon91:
“She made a point o. A lot of young artist cannot grow because of their introverted lifestyle. Nobody will hear from you when you see and wait for opportunities instead of chasing it with all strength.”
Official_no_worries:
“Dem Dey form maturity and dem won blow .”
Kikieebakes:
“Not just as a music person sef. As a creative in any area. Keep selling yourself .”
Interesting.
