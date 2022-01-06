A burial ceremony has been called off after the corpse of the deceased was no where to be found in a mortuary

Afikpo - The corpse of a woman has gone missing from a mortuary in Ebonyi, leaving her relatives stunned.

The Nation newspaper reports that the burial could not hold as scheduled due to the disappearance of the corpse.

According to the report, the body of the late Madam Grace Orjiokoro was deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary Owutu Edda in Afikpo South local government area of the state after she died in the hospital at the age of 80 in July 2021.

The family was shocked when they went to the mortuary on December 28, 2021 to take the corpse for burial only to discover it was no longer there.

Sympathisers and relations had converged on various canopies at the deceased’s compound singing and chanting only for news to filter in that the corpse was missing in the mortuary.

A brother of the deceased, Fred Okoro, said he got the shock of his life when the family members went to collect the remains of their sister on the burial day, only to discover that a different corpse was kept in the morgue for them.

He said they suspected something fishy a month after they made a deposit at the mortuary.

Efforts made by family members to see the condition of the corpse were allegedly frustrated by the morticians who always claimed that the morgue was fumigated.

Okoro said it dawned on them when the family members went to the mortuary to get the corpse for lying in state and burial only to discover that a strange corpse was presented to them.

A daughter of the deceased, who is a Naval Officer, Welsie Okoro, described the development as unbelievable.

She noted when they dragged the morticians to a police station, where they claimed that they mistakenly handed her mother’s corpse to another family for burial.

Okoro said he suspected foul play as those alleged to have mistaken his sister’s corpse for theirs had refuted the allegation.

