A tragic incident occurred on the Agulu lake bridge near Golden Tulip Hotel Agulu Anaocha local government area of Anambra state

A fatal auto crash happened on Sunday, December 26, and claimed the lives of eleven persons, according to the FRSC

Again, the Corps disclosed that wrong overtaking and overspeeding on the sloppy bridge led to sad occurrence

Anambra state- No fewer than eleven persons have been burnt to death in a fatal auto-crash that occurred on Agulu lake bridge near Golden Tulip Hotel Agulu Anaocha local government area of Anambra state.

Daily Independent reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State sector command made this disclosure to newsmen in Awka.

A vehicle drives past a petrol tanker (L) that crashed off the road and exploded, leaving over 100 people injured, is seen in Ahumbe, Benue state, on July 2, 2019. Photo credit: EMMY IBU/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to the First Information Report on the tragic incident released by the Sector Public Education Officer Margret Onabe, the Sector Commander Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, said the fatal auto-crash which happened on Sunday, December 26, 2021 was due to wrong overtaking and over speeding on the sloppy bridge.

