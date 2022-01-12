Suspected bandits have abducted Hajia Zainab, the mother of a prominent lawmaker in Kano state, Isyaku Ali

The old woman was reportedly abducted by the gunmen who stormed her house in Gezawa town in the early hours of Wednesday, January 12

Ali said the police have been contacted, adding that efforts to rescue her mother from the criminals have commenced

Gezawa, Kano state - Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday, January 12, abducted Hajia Zainab, the mother of Kano State House of Assembly minority leader, Isyaku Ali, in Gezawa town.

Premium Times reported that the old woman lives with some family members and house staff.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits kidnapped Hajia Zainab, the mother of a Kano lawmaker, Isyaku Ali, on Wednesday, January 12.

Source: Facebook

Saminu Ali, a son of the lawmaker, was reported to have said that the gunmen stormed the house at around 1am on Wednesday.

He said the gunmen, carrying sophisticated weapons, forced some of the family members to take them to the lawmaker’s mother’s side in the House.

Lawmaker reacts

Speaking on the development, Ali who was once a speaker of the House said the gunmen forcefully broke the door to her room and abducted her, after she refused to open for them.

He added that immediately after the attackers left the house, one of the old woman’s caregivers raised the alarm, and police were immediately alerted, Daily Trust also reported.

The member representing Gezawa Constituency in the Kano House of Assembly was quoted to have said:

“Even before I went to Gezawa, the Divisional Police Officers had called me and told me that he deployed his officers to the scene. He said they have already launched investigation into the matter.

“There is no contact from them so far. We are just praying to Almighty to save her life.”

