A fatal accident occurred on Saturday, December 25, along the Sagamu-Ore expressway in the Odogbolu area of Ogun state

The incident was said to have claimed the lives of seven passengers as several others sustained various degrees of injuries

Ogun state sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) through its public education officer, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident

Sagamu, Ogun - No fewer than seven people have reportedly died while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an auto-crash in Ogun state.

Daily Trust reports that the ugly incident happened on Saturday, December 25, when a Mercedes Benz MarcoPolo Luxury Bus crashed along the Sagamu-Benin-Ore expressway in Ogun state.

The Ogun state command of FRSC has confirmed that seven persons die on Christmas Day. Credit: FRSC.

Legit.ng gathered that the bus crashed at about 12:20 am on Christmas day on Ososa bridge in the Odogbolu local government area of Ogun state.

According to the report, the vehicle reportedly took off from Ojuelegba, Lagos and headed towards the eastern part of the country before it crashed in the lone accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)’s public education officer for Ogun command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident on Saturday, in a statement made available to newsmen.

Okpe noted that 63 people, which comprised 40 male adults, 15 female adults, five male children and three female children, were involved in the accident.

She said seven deaths were recorded while seven others sustained injuries.

What caused the fatal accident

The FRSC officer identified wrongful overtaking and loss of control as suspected causes of the accident.

Okpe said:

“The injured victims were rendered first aid treatment while the deceased bodies were deposited at the state’s hospital mortuary at Ijebu Ode.

“Nigeria Police Force MTD from Odogbolu were contacted and the crashed vehicle was handed over to the police and obstruction cleared off the road."

The officer quoted the sector commander, Ahmed Umar, to have cautioned motorists on “dangerous driving especially this period of high vehicular movement and night travel when visibility is poor.”

She also quoted him to have advised motorists to drive defensively, maintain a safe speed, avoid night travels and obey traffic rules and regulations.

