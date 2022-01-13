A mother has been thrown into mourning in Enugu as three of his children were killed and dumped inside fridge

Shockingly, the children were allegedly killed by their father, a 52-year-old named Ifeanyi Amadikwa

The police have since arrested the suspect and vowed to ensure the case is thoroughly investigated

Enugu state - The police in Enugu have arrested one Ifeanyi Amadikwa, 52, for allegedly killing his children and dumping their bodies in a spoilt deep freezer

The Cable reported that the police said two of the children were fathered by the suspect while the third child was his step-daughter.

Ifeanyi Amadikwa, 52, killed his children, dumped their bodies in a spoilt deep freezer. Photo credit: Abdullahi Garba

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the children were left in the custody of the suspect on Tuesday, January 4 by their mother, who left for the market.

Daniel Ndukwe, spokesperson of the Enugu police command, in a statement on Wednesday, January 12, said the children were found in the fridge with bruises during a search.

The victims are:

Chidalum Amadikwa aged 11 (his step-daughter)

Amarachi Amadikwa, aged 8

Ebubechukwu Amadikwa, aged 4

According to the police, the suspect drew the mother's attention to the said fridge when the latter was searching for the children.

Ndukwe stated that the lifeless bodies of the children were eventually "found in the fridge with bruises, suggesting that they may have been murdered and dumped in the fridge."

The bodies were immediately moved to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty, and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police commiserate with bereaved mother

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in Enugu, Abubakar Lawal, has commiserated with the mother, relatives and friends of the deceased children.

He also gave assurance that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and vowed to ensure that justice prevails, Leadership reported.

Lawal has also ordered the deputy commissioner in-charge of the state criminal intelligence and investigation department to carry out a conclusive investigation of the case and ensure everyone found culpable is brought to book.

Nigerians react

Folorunsho Samuel Shola commented on Facebook:

"They should carry out psychiatry test on him, I'm sure that the guy is sick mentally."

Kaycee Iwuanyanwu-Odinkemelu said:

"This is not normal at all. Is so absurd. Chimmmm what is happening in the world abeg ooooohhh."

Real M Sha'iri said:

"So sad

"Ya Allah Protect every innocent soul "

Venty Aloho said:

"What is really wrong with people?"

