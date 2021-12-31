Earlier, Governor Bello Masari called on Nigerians to start bearing arms to protect themselves from banditry and kidnapping

This suggestion by the governor has continued to generate reactions from personalities in the country, groups and more

Recently, the senior lawyers in the country have described the call by the governor as evidence of a failed system under the Buhari-led administration

Katsina state- Recently, Governor Bello Masari of Katsina state urged Nigerians to start defending themselves against all forms of criminality by getting arms.

This call did not go don well with some persons in the polity and some in the reaction described the suggestion as a failed template of the present administration.

The Punch reports that some senior advocates have termed the call by Masari, for private citizens to bear arms in order to fight bandits, as evidence of the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, Governor Aminu Bello Masari signed into law the Security Challenges (Containment) Order with a view to closing some of the security gaps in the state. Photo credit: Katsina State Governor

The Senior lawyers, including Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) and Ifedayo Adedipe, who said the call was an admission of failure, added that both Buhari and Masari should resign.

Lawyers' position

Human rights activist, Adegboruwa (SAN) said the statement from the governor was an indirect call on Buhari to resign.

He added that the fact that the charge came from the governor of the President’s home state showed that the All Progressives Congress-led government had failed Nigerians.

Other lawyers are of the opinion that Masari was only being realistic.

They however called on governors to look for means to eradicate poverty in their states in order to combat insecurity.

Tension rises in Katsina as police arrest bandits' weapon delivery man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a 45-year-old Sani Mamuda, has been arrested for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to bandits operating in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The Punch reports that Mamuda was arrested by the Police on Wednesday, December 22, morning while on his way to Zamfara to deliver two AK-47 rifles and two magazines to bandits in the state.

It was gathered that Mamuda also had the magazines loaded with 42 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition which he concealed underneath the seat of his motorcycle which he rode on to Zamfara.

2023: Katsina governor Masari reveals which zone he is backing to produce president

In another report, the governor said Southern Nigeria should produce President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in 2023.

Governor Masari said this on Tuesday, December 28, at his residence, explaining that the power shift to the south would help consolidate the nation’s confederation system.

He was quoted to have said:

“Let me make my position very clear. This constitution is made for us, not us made for the constitution. Yes, constitution does not say we must shift power, but if you shift have you violated any part of the constitution?.”

