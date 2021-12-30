President Muhammadu Buhari has been dumped by Sirajo Saidu, one of his staunch supporters on Facebook

According to him, the decision to stop supporting the Nigerian leader was due the recent kidnap of five of his brothers

Saidu is popular on social media for attacking critics of the president and the ruling All Progressives Congress

Sirajo Saidu, a die-hard supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari has dumped the Nigerin leader.

Legit.ng gathered that Saidu, a staunch Facebook supporter made this known in a post he shared on social media on Thursday, December 30.

Sirajo Saidu, one of Buhari’s staunch supporters has dumped the Nigerian leader. Photo credit: Femi Adesina, Rariya Hausa

Source: Facebook

Saidu, who hails from Sokoto state has now declared support for Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state.

The decision to withdraw his support was influenced by the recent kidnap of five of his brothers by bandits.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The former Buhari supporter took to his page to announce that five of his brothers were among 20 residents abducted in a recent attack on communities in Wurno local government area of Sokoto state.

He went on to note that his reason for dumping Buhari was because no one helped him and his family members to raise the ransom money.

Saidu, who is popular on social media for attacking critics of the president and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tears as bandits strike again in Zamfara, kill 10, abduct 33 women

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Bandits have again struck in seven villages of Gusau local government area in Zamfara state on Sunday, December 27, killing ten people and kidnapping 33 women.

The Punch reported that other villagers who escaped from the abductors have fled to Gusau town for safety.

An indigene of the area, Shehu Kura, who escaped to Damba area in Gusau town said the bandits moved from village to village via motorcycles looting shops and houses looking for food items and also abducting women.

Group threatens to shut down northern states over banditry, kidnappings

Meanwhile, a group in the north has threatened to shut down states in the northwest region should the federal government fail to address the incessant killings, banditry and kidnapping going on in the region.

The Sokoto chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) said the escalating tension following the banditry and other criminal activities in the northwest region of the country can no longer be condoned.

The group also gave the FG three months ultimatum to resolve the security situation in the region or face mass action.

Source: Legit.ng