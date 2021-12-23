The police have arrested a dispatch rider suspected to be supplying arms and ammunition to bandits operating in the state and Zamfara state

Sani Mamuda was arrested in the early morning of Wednesday, December 22, when he was making a delivery of ammunition to bandits in Zamfara

The suspected bandit delivery man was said to have hidden the package under the seat of his motorcycle

A 45-year-old Sani Mamuda, has been arrested for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to bandits operating in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The Punch reports that Mamuda was arrested by the Police on Wednesday, December 22, morning while on his way to Zamfara to deliver two AK-47 rifles and two magazines to bandits in the state.

The bandits' dispatch rider was arrested in Katsina state. Photo: Governor Aminu Masari

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Mamuda also had the magazines loaded with 42 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition which he concealed underneath the seat of his motorcycle which he rode on to Zamfara.

Police give details of Mamuda's arrest

Within Nigeria reports that the police Katsina state command police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, confirmed Mamuda's arrest.

Isah who is a superintendent of police made the disclosure while Mamuda was being paraded at the Katsina command's headquarters.

He said Mamuda, an indigene of Shama village, Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara state was arrested at about 7.30 pm on Wednesday, December 22.

Isah said:

“The bandit was arrested along Kurfi-Batsari road while on transit from Katsina state to Zamfara state in possession of two AK 47 rifles, with two magazines loaded with 42 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition of AK 47 rifles concealed beneath the seat of his Boxer motorcycle, red in colour.”

He also said that other items allegedly found on Mamuda include 12,000 CFR; N49,500; one Techno handset and two Airtel SIM cards.

Isah added that the suspect confessed to buying two riffles at Mashi forest from one Masa’idu and one Abdullahi, who are now at large.

Also speaking, the suspect confessed to the allegations against him. He said he was delivering the weapons to three bandits who he gave their names as Rabe, Lawal and Hamisu of Shama village.

The suspect said he makes profits between N50,000 and N80,000 on each rifle sold to the bandits.

He said:

"The urge to make ends meet made me go into the business about two years ago. I only supply weapons to bandits. I never killed people with the weapons.”

The police spokesman said an investigation had already begun on Mamuda’s arrest and confession, adding that he would be arraigned before a competent court after its completion.

