Chukwuma Soludo, the governor-elect of Anambra has expressed deep gratitude as his father turned 90 recently

The Soludo family were excited and had prepared for the big day, an event that was held at their compound in Umueze, Isuofia, Anambra state Aguata LGA

Meanwhile, the event which was strictly by invitation had in attendance prominent personality which includes friends, family and associates of the celebrant

The governor-elect of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo joined the rest of the family at a special thanksgiving service in honour of their Patriarch, Nze Simeon Nwankwo Soludo on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Soludo who was excited expressed deep gratitude to God Almighty at the 90th birthday anniversary celebration of his father, Daily Independent reports.

The politician, during a Mass, held at the family's compound said that he was full of joy and happiness to join his siblings to celebrate their father at 90.

The Soludo Family expressed deep gratitude to God as their matriarch turns 90. Photo credit: Soludo TV

Source: Facebook

He took to his Facebook page and wrote:

"Yesterday was a day of thanksgiving for the entire Soludo family who came together to appreciate God for the life of our Patriarch who just turned 90.

I call it the "glorious 90". We do not take the grace of God for granted, particularly as my Dad at 90 exudes high spirit, and wields uncommon strength.

To our friends who joined us in this moment of joy, we express profound gratitude to them, even as we pray God to grant them the blessings of successful aging."

In a short remark at the occasion, Cee Cee Soludo gave a brief genealogical history about his father, describing him as a great and loving Dad.

Source: Legit.ng