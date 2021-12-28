The founder of Yeloto Inc, Oluyemi Olawaiye, has made the festive season a glorious one for many kids

Oluyemi donated different food items plus mattresses to an orphanage home so that the children can have relative comfort

Nigerians praised him for his good deeds in remembering people who are disadvantaged in the society

A Nigerian man and the founder of Yeloto Inc, Oluyemi Olawaiye, has made many people smile as he gave away various food items.

In a on Monday, December 27, he thanked the Arrow of God Orphanage for allowing his NGO the opportunity to share love.

The man was praised on social media for his kindness. Photo source: Oluyemi Olawaiye

Source: Facebook

He made the kids happy

Photos shared on Facebook showed tens of mattresses, many bags of rice, tubers of yams, cartons of noodles, and other foodstuffs.

There was even a ram in addition to the many supplies that were donated to the home. In another , the kids were spotted painting and whiling away time productively.

See the post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered some reactions on social media. Below are some of them:

People prayed for him

Adeyemi Oduyale said:

"God bless & enrich your pocket Otesco my paddy of life."

Chinedu Anosike said:

"God bless you Bro Yemi for your kind-hearted gesture to humanity."

Afeez Adegbite said:

"Compliments of the seasons to you all at YELOTO,u all are putting laughter on us all & kids around the globe."

Adebowale Adebayo said:

"This is true service to God, to remember orphans and widows in d time of their needs. Pls do keep it up. God bless u and those helping u more in Jesus Mighty Name Amen."

Lekan Obadina said:

"My heart bleeds with joy. God bless Yeloto Foundation."

Ham Baloo said:

"Great job, more grace to your elbow."

Source: Legit.ng