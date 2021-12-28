Chukwuma Soludo, the governor-elect of Anambra state would take part in the thanksgiving celebration to honour his father at 90

The Soludo family are excited and are preparing for the big day, an event that would be held at their compound

Meanwhile, the family announced also that the event would be strictly by invitation, one that would have in attendance friends, family and associates only

Anambra state- Papa Soludo, is set to host the Soludo family as he marks his 90th birthday anniversary in a grand style.

Daily Independent reports that the governor-elect of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo will join the rest of the family at a special thanksgiving service in honour of their Patriarch, Nze Simeon Nwankwo Soludo on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

The church service will hold at Nze Simeon Nwankwo Soludo’s Compound, Umueze, Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area by 12 noon.

The family noted that the previously published OPEN INVITATION in some platforms was circulated in error. Photo credit: BBC Pidgin

The service will be presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Reverend Peter Okpalakeke.

Meanwhile, a statement from Pastor (Dr) Ogochukwu Soludo on behalf of the family, said the birthday event will be a private ceremony, an occasion for thanksgiving Church Service by the celebrant and his own friends, associates and family members only.

Innocent Chukwuma describes Soludo as a blessing to Anambra state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Anambra prominent automobile manufacturer, Innocent Chukwuma, had described Soludo as a blessing to the state and the people.

Chukwuma also expressed confidence that Soludo's administration will build on the legacies of the outgoing governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

He also said that with the industrial clusters proposed by Soludo, there would be opportunities for people to produce more components for his automobile business.

How Soludo was accused of submitting false information to INEC

In another report, two individuals, Adindu Valentine and Egwudike Chukwuebuka had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to disqualify Soludo on the grounds of the alleged false information.

The court which fixed the hearing on the matter for Tuesday, November 30, was also set to deliver judgement after hearing from the parties involved.

According to the duo, the Anambra governor-elect provided false information in the affidavit (Form EC9).

