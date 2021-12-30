The police have recorded another success as it nabbed a bandit identified as Sani Mati in Zamfara state

This feat was achieved when the suspect was trying to stage an attack on commuters and kidnap citizens in a local community called Koliya

Meanwhile, the suspect who was paraded by the state police command, demands that the Force arrest the rest of his gang before charging him to court

Zamfara state- In what would be described as a huge relief for residents in the state, the police in Zamfara have arrested a 20-year-old notorious bandit, named Sani Mati also known as Mai Yanmata.

Mai Yanmata is known for terrorising three local government areas of Zamfara State – Zurmi, Shinkafi and Birnin Magaji before he met his waterloo.

Channels TV reports that Police authorities said the suspect was nabbed while trying to block a highway around a community called Koliya with the intention of unleashing mayhem on commuters and abducting innocent citizens.

Governor Bello Matawalle is not happy with the recent attacks on residents by bandits in the state. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Police parade suspect

Parading the suspect on Thursday, December 30, in Gusau, the commissioner of police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah disclosed that the suspect is a member of a notorious bandit kingpin, one Turji but now operating under another gang of a notorious bandit known as Kachalla Sani Black.

Kachalla Black is a known bandit who terrorises communities in Zurmi and Shinkafi axis of Zamfara state.

Items recovered from Mai Yanmata upon arrest are an AK-47 rifle, double Magazines, three rounds of live ammunition and one boxer motorcycle.

Tears as bandits strike again in Zamfara, kill 10, abduct 33 women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that, at least seven villages in Gusau local government area in Zamfara state were attacked by bandits on Sunday, December 27.

The bandits who operated for hours killed 10 people and abducted 33 women, according to Shehu Kura, a resident who escaped.

Kura said residents who were able to escape had fled to Gusau town just as he called on the authorities to come to their aid.

Buy guns, defend yourselves, Governor Masari tells Katsina residents

In another report, a marching order has been issued to the people of Katsina by the state governor, Aminu Masari.

He called on residents of the state to arm themselves and confront bandits because security officials alone cannot tackle insecurity in the state.

The governor, who made the call while speaking during a media parley with journalists at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina, said the number of security personnel is not enough to tackle the situation.

