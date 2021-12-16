Nigerians may have to start bearing arms to protect themselves from all forms of criminality especially banditry and kidnapping

The suggestion for citizens to bear arms has been made by the Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari

Governor Masari made the suggestion during a condolence visit to the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on the many killings in the state

The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari on Wednesday, December 15, called for permission for Nigerians to bear arms for the purpose of self-defence against criminals, bandits and kidnappers.

Tribune reports that Masari who doubles as the chairman of the Northwest Governors' Forum said it is totally unacceptable for armless citizens to be killed on a daily basis by criminals who carry arms across the country.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on the incessant killing of many residents of the state alongside his colleagues, Masari said should the government allow citizens to bear arms, criminality will be curbed.

Governo Masari said citizens should be allowed to bear arms for protection

Source: Facebook

Also, This Day reports that the governor also noted that dealing with the growing insecurity across Nigeria has nothing to do with either religion or ethnicity.

He said it is important that all stakeholders across the country, sit together and develop unusual strategies to end kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and all other forms of criminal prevalent in the country.

He said:

"We need an unusual approach to deal with these people who are nothing but animals terrorizing our people across the country”

President Muhammadu Buhari vows to flush out bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the federal government is committed to flushing out bandits and criminals across the country.

The president also said that his administration is ready to bring justice to all by apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators while protecting citizens from the onslaught of all forms of criminal activities in the country.

Buhari gave the assurance on Friday, December 10, when the federal government delegation paid a condolence visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the killings of 23 travellers by suspected bandits.

Survivor narrates her ordeal with bandits

In addition, one of the survivors of the recent Sokoto attack, Shafa’atu, has recalled how she lost her mother and four kids.

Shafa’atu, a widow, said she watched helplessly as the heartless bandits burned her children and mother to death during the attack which occurred on Monday, December 6.

The survivor is currently recuperating at a hospital while the remains of her lost loved ones have been buried.

