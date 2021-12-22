Bandits in Katsina state have committed another heinous act, burning a motorist alive inside his car

The ugly incident was confirmed by the Deputy Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, who is the member representing Faskari constituency

The lawmaker noted that the tragic incident is one of the four attacks recorded in the troubled area within a week

Fasakari LGA, Katsina - Armed bandits have set someone on fire in his car in Fasakari local government area of Katsina state.

Daily Trust reported that the Deputy Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, who is the member representing Faskari constituency, confirmed that the victim was burnt alive in his car.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari recently met with President Buhari over the security crisis in Katsina state. Photo credit: Sokoto State Governor's Office

Source: Facebook

He said the incident is one of the four attacks recorded in the area within a week, adding that some other persons were killed while others were abducted.

His words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“They attacked Kwakware village where they abducted 17 people, mostly women. The following day, the stopped a driver, killed and burnt him in his car.

“Only yesterday, Tuesday, they killed seven people and abducted five, and the place where the attacks took place was just a short distance from a military checkpoint."

Katsina elders, Governor Masari meet Buhari over rising insecurity

Meanwhile, following the rising insecurity in Katsina state, Governor Aminu Masari recently led a delegation of elders from his state to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari

The elders included Senator Abba Ali (Buhari’s classmate), Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Senator Mamman A. Danmusa, Alh Nalado Y. Sarkin Sudan and Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Masari stressed the need for all the states in the northwest to work together to defeat bandits. He said:

“I think what is most important for us to succeed in fighting these bandits is for all of us the states, especially the north-western states to take the pains and work together to make sure that we block all the loopholes."

Security operatives disperse residents protesting banditry, kidnapping in Katsina

In another related development, some protesters who hit the streets of Katsina state over the growing activities of bandits and kidnappers in the state were dispersed by officials of the State Security Services (SSS) and the police.

The protesters who carried various placards converged at the Kofar Soro roundabout, close to the Emir's palace. Some of the placards carried by the protesters read, "No More Bloodshed", "We Want The Killings and Banditary Stopped" among many others written in Hausa.

Before the arrival of the security operatives who dispersed the protesters, the national secretary of Muyar Talaka (Voice of the Masses), Bishir Daudu, had said the protest became necessary considering the incessant killings in the state.

Source: Legit Nigeria