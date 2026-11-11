The Vampire Diaries cast: Where are they now, and how much are they worth now?
The Vampire Diaries cast is led by Paul Wesley, who tops the wealth rankings with an estimated net worth of $12 million, making him the richest of the original ensemble. The CW's gothic supernatural drama ran from 2009 to 2017, launching careers that now span Hollywood blockbusters, music, bourbon brands, and beyond. Here is a full breakdown of where every key cast member stands today, ranked from lowest net worth to highest.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The Vampire Diaries' cast net worth
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Paul Wesley tops the list with an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Ian Somerhalder's $8 million is a combined figure with his wife, Nikki Reed.
- Nina Dobrev comes in second, with a net worth estimated at $11 million in 2026, built through acting, production, and entrepreneurship.
- The overall range spans from $1.5 million to $12 million, and the three leads (Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, and Ian Somerhalder) sit far above their co-stars.
- Kat Graham, who starred as Bonnie Bennett across all eight seasons, is one of only five actors who appeared in every episode of the show.
- The least wealthy cast member on this list is Sara Canning, estimated at $1.5 million, for her role as Jenna Sommers.
The Vampire Diaries' cast net worth
Net worth figures in this article are drawn from estimates published by Celebrity Net Worth and Just Jared, cross-referenced with individual biographical sources. All figures are the most up-to-date estimates available at the time of publishing in November 2026 and represent approximations, not official financial disclosures.
Cast Member
Character
Estimated Net Worth
Current Status
Sara Canning
Jenna Sommers
$1.5M
Acting in Canadian productions
Matthew Davis
Alaric Saltzman
$2M
TV acting and directing
Daniel Gillies
Elijah Mikaelson
$3M
Acting and directing
Arielle Kebbel
Lexi Branson
$3M
TV acting
Kat Graham
Bonnie Bennett
$4M
Music and film
Joseph Morgan
Klaus Mikaelson
$4M
TV and film acting
Candice King
Caroline Forbes
$4M
Music and acting
Ian Somerhalder
Damon Salvatore
$8M
Entrepreneur, environmental activist
Nina Dobrev
Elena Gilbert
$11M
Film, production, wine
Paul Wesley
Stefan Salvatore
$12M
Acting, directing, bourbon
10. Sara Canning ($1.5 million)
- Full name: Sara Canning
- Date of birth: 14 July 1987
- Age: 39 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Canadian
- Role: Jenna Sommers
Sara Canning portrayed Jenna Sommers throughout The Vampire Diaries, appearing in seasons one and two, with guest appearances in seasons three, five, and eight.
Since leaving the show, Canning has continued acting, including an appearance in the 2017 theatrical film War for the Planet of the Apes. She has also expressed a growing interest in writing and directing.
9. Matthew Davis ($2 million)
- Full name: Matthew Wadsworth Davis
- Date of birth: 8 May 1978
- Age: 48 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Role: Alaric Saltzman
Matthew Davis starred as Alaric Saltzman in seasons 1–3 and 6–8, with guest appearances in seasons four and five.
Davis has been active in television since The Vampire Diaries, and in April 2024 he was cast as Joel, a burnt-out police officer, in the NBC drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society, which premiered in February 2025. He reprised Alaric for the spinoff series Legacies, which ran from 2018 to 2022 on The CW.
8. Daniel Gillies ($3 million)
- Full name: Daniel Joshua Gillies
- Date of birth: 14 March 1976
- Age: 50 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Canadian-New Zealander
- Role: Elijah Mikaelson
Daniel Joshua Gillies played Elijah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff, The Originals. He appeared in 24 episodes of The Vampire Diaries, joining in season two and continuing through season five.
Gillies's recurring part as Elijah from The Vampire Diaries became a lead role in The Originals, which ran for five seasons until 2018. He has also worked as a director and screenwriter.
7. Arielle Kebbel ($3 million)
- Full name: Arielle Caroline Kebbel
- Date of birth: 19 February 1985
- Age: 41 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Role: Lexi Branson
Arielle Kebbel appeared several times throughout The Vampire Diaries, playing fan-favourite Stefan's best friend Lexi Branson.
An accomplished actress and model, Kebbel has built her career across television and film, from an early recurring role as Lindsay in Gilmore Girls to her recurring stint in the Vampire Diaries universe.
6. Kat Graham ($4 million)
- Full name: Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham
- Date of birth: 5 September 1989
- Age: 37 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Swiss-American
- Role: Bonnie Bennett
- Instagram: @katgraham
Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham was born on 5 September 1989 in Geneva, Switzerland, and is a Swiss-born American actress, singer, and dancer.
Graham has released two EPs and four studio albums alongside her acting work, most notably portraying Jada Pinkett in the 2017 Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me.
5. Joseph Morgan ($4 million)
- Full name: Joseph Martin Morgan
- Date of birth: 16 May 1981
- Age: 45 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: British
- Role: Klaus Mikaelson
- Instagram: @therealjosephmorgan
Joseph Martin Morgan was born on 16 May 1981 in London, England, and trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
Joseph Morgan portrayed Klaus Mikaelson in seasons 2–5 and seven of TVD and also reprised his role as a lead in The Originals, returning once again for an appearance on Legacies. More recently, he starred in the live-action DC series Titans and the video game-inspired series Halo.
4. Candice King ($4 million)
- Full name: Candice Accola King
- Date of birth: 13 May 1987
- Age: 39 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Role: Caroline Forbes
Candice King portrayed Caroline Forbes in every episode of TVD and also reprised the character in both spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies.
She married actor Steven Krueger in a private ceremony in April 2026, and in May 2026 the couple welcomed their first child together and her third overall, a son. She has also continued her music career, releasing material as a singer-songwriter.
3. Ian Somerhalder ($8 million)
- Full name: Ian Joseph Somerhalder
- Date of birth: 8 December 1978
- Age: 47 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Role: Damon Salvatore
Ian Somerhalder is an American actor, model, and environmental activist best known for his role as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries. At the height of the show's success, he reportedly earned $40,000 per episode.
Following the show's finale, Somerhalder made a significant career shift by stepping away from acting, stating that he left the industry to focus on building companies, producing projects, and raising his family. He co-founded Brother's Bond Bourbon with Paul Wesley, a venture that has become central to his post-Hollywood identity.
2. Nina Dobrev ($11 million)
- Full name: Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva
- Date of birth: 9 January 1989
- Age: 37 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Bulgarian-Canadian
- Role: Elena Gilbert / Katherine Pierce
- Instagram: @nina
Dobrev first gained recognition playing Mia Jones in Degrassi: The Next Generation, but her breakthrough came in 2009 when she landed the lead role of Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries.
She is also a co-founder of Fresh Vine Wine, a premium wine company launched with actress Julianne Hough. In late 2025, she was announced as the lead and an executive producer of the series Night Float.
1. Paul Wesley ($12 million)
- Full name: Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski
- Date of birth: 23 July 1982
- Age: 44 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: American
- Role: Stefan Salvatore
- Instagram: @paulwesley
Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski, known professionally as Paul Wesley, is an American actor, director, and producer. He earned widespread recognition for his iconic role as Stefan Salvatore and later appeared in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Wesley co-founded the bourbon company Brother's Bond with fellow cast member Ian Somerhalder and is actively involved in animal welfare through the Humane World for Animals.
FAQs
Who is the richest Vampire Diaries cast member?
Paul Wesley is the richest Vampire Diaries cast member, with an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He built that wealth through acting, directing, and producing, including his role as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and through Brother's Bond Bourbon, which he co-founded with Ian Somerhalder.
What is Nina Dobrev doing now?
In late 2025, Nina Dobrev was announced as both the lead actress and an executive producer of the upcoming series Night Float. She has also expanded her business portfolio through Fresh Vine Wine and her work as a Dior brand ambassador.
Did Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley start a business together?
Yes. Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder co-founded Brother's Bond Bourbon together, channelling the on-screen rivalry between Stefan and Damon Salvatore into a real-world brand partnership that has proven successful since its launch.
What is Joseph Morgan doing after Vampire Diaries?
Morgan starred as James Ackerson in the Paramount+ series Halo in 2024. He also appeared as Brother Blood in the fourth season of the HBO Max series Titans. He remains one of the busiest former TVD cast members in mainstream genre television.
Is Kat Graham still making music?
Yes. Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham is a Swiss-born American actress, singer, and dancer who has released two EPs and four studio albums alongside her film and television work, maintaining an active music career well beyond her Vampire Diaries years.
We also highlighted facts about the net worths and reported per-episode earnings of The Rookie cast, from Jenna Dewan to Nathan Fillion.
Dewan is estimated to be the cast’s wealthiest member, while Fillion reportedly earns the highest salary on the show. Read on to see how their fortunes and paychecks compare.
Source: Legit.ng
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