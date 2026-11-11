The Vampire Diaries cast: Where are they now, and how much are they worth now?

The Vampire Diaries cast is led by Paul Wesley, who tops the wealth rankings with an estimated net worth of $12 million, making him the richest of the original ensemble. The CW's gothic supernatural drama ran from 2009 to 2017, launching careers that now span Hollywood blockbusters, music, bourbon brands, and beyond. Here is a full breakdown of where every key cast member stands today, ranked from lowest net worth to highest.

Chart ranking “The Vampire Diaries” cast by net worth, led by Paul Wesley. Photo: XNY, Max Mumby, Gregg DeGuire, Rodin Eckenroth, Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Paul Wesley tops the list with an estimated net worth of $12 million , according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Ian Somerhalder's $8 million is a combined figure with his wife, Nikki Reed.

tops the list with an estimated net worth of , according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Ian Somerhalder's $8 million is a combined figure with his wife, Nikki Reed. Nina Dobrev comes in second, with a net worth estimated at $11 million in 2026, built through acting, production, and entrepreneurship.

in 2026, built through acting, production, and entrepreneurship. The overall range spans from $1.5 million to $12 million, and the three leads (Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, and Ian Somerhalder) sit far above their co-stars.

to $12 million, and the (Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, and Ian Somerhalder) sit far above their co-stars. Kat Graham, who starred as Bonnie Bennett across all eight seasons, is one of only five actors who appeared in every episode of the show.

across all eight seasons, is one of only five actors who appeared in of the show. The least wealthy cast member on this list is Sara Canning, estimated at $1.5 million, for her role as Jenna Sommers.

The Vampire Diaries' cast net worth

Net worth figures in this article are drawn from estimates published by Celebrity Net Worth and Just Jared, cross-referenced with individual biographical sources. All figures are the most up-to-date estimates available at the time of publishing in November 2026 and represent approximations, not official financial disclosures.

Cast Member Character Estimated Net Worth Current Status Sara Canning Jenna Sommers $1.5M Acting in Canadian productions Matthew Davis Alaric Saltzman $2M TV acting and directing Daniel Gillies Elijah Mikaelson $3M Acting and directing Arielle Kebbel Lexi Branson $3M TV acting Kat Graham Bonnie Bennett $4M Music and film Joseph Morgan Klaus Mikaelson $4M TV and film acting Candice King Caroline Forbes $4M Music and acting Ian Somerhalder Damon Salvatore $8M Entrepreneur, environmental activist Nina Dobrev Elena Gilbert $11M Film, production, wine Paul Wesley Stefan Salvatore $12M Acting, directing, bourbon

10. Sara Canning ($1.5 million)

Sara Canning attends the War for the Planet of the Apes New York premiere at SVA Theatre. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sara Canning

Sara Canning Date of birth: 14 July 1987

14 July 1987 Age: 39 (as of November 2026)

39 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Role: Jenna Sommers

Sara Canning portrayed Jenna Sommers throughout The Vampire Diaries, appearing in seasons one and two, with guest appearances in seasons three, five, and eight.

Since leaving the show, Canning has continued acting, including an appearance in the 2017 theatrical film War for the Planet of the Apes. She has also expressed a growing interest in writing and directing.

9. Matthew Davis ($2 million)

Matthew Davis (R) of The CW's Legacies at the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills alongside co-star Danielle Rose Russell. Photo: Benjo Arwas

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matthew Wadsworth Davis

Matthew Wadsworth Davis Date of birth: 8 May 1978

8 May 1978 Age: 48 (as of November 2026)

48 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Alaric Saltzman

Matthew Davis starred as Alaric Saltzman in seasons 1–3 and 6–8, with guest appearances in seasons four and five.

Davis has been active in television since The Vampire Diaries, and in April 2024 he was cast as Joel, a burnt-out police officer, in the NBC drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society, which premiered in February 2025. He reprised Alaric for the spinoff series Legacies, which ran from 2018 to 2022 on The CW.

8. Daniel Gillies ($3 million)

Daniel Gillies visits the Young Hollywood Studio in Los Angeles. Photo: Young Hollywood

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel Joshua Gillies

Daniel Joshua Gillies Date of birth: 14 March 1976

14 March 1976 Age: 50 (as of November 2026)

50 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Canadian-New Zealander

Canadian-New Zealander Role: Elijah Mikaelson

Daniel Joshua Gillies played Elijah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff, The Originals. He appeared in 24 episodes of The Vampire Diaries, joining in season two and continuing through season five.

Gillies's recurring part as Elijah from The Vampire Diaries became a lead role in The Originals, which ran for five seasons until 2018. He has also worked as a director and screenwriter.

7. Arielle Kebbel ($3 million)

Arielle Kebbel attends Paramount+'s The Madison New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Arielle Caroline Kebbel

Arielle Caroline Kebbel Date of birth: 19 February 1985

19 February 1985 Age: 41 (as of November 2026)

41 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Lexi Branson

Arielle Kebbel appeared several times throughout The Vampire Diaries, playing fan-favourite Stefan's best friend Lexi Branson.

An accomplished actress and model, Kebbel has built her career across television and film, from an early recurring role as Lindsay in Gilmore Girls to her recurring stint in the Vampire Diaries universe.

6. Kat Graham ($4 million)

Kat Graham speaks onstage during Global Citizen Now: New York at Spring Studios. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham

Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham Date of birth: 5 September 1989

5 September 1989 Age: 37 (as of November 2026)

37 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Swiss-American

Swiss-American Role: Bonnie Bennett

Bonnie Bennett Instagram: @katgraham

Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham was born on 5 September 1989 in Geneva, Switzerland, and is a Swiss-born American actress, singer, and dancer.

Graham has released two EPs and four studio albums alongside her acting work, most notably portraying Jada Pinkett in the 2017 Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me.

5. Joseph Morgan ($4 million)

Joseph Morgan speaks onstage during The Vampire Diaries and The Originals panel at the CW 2015 Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joseph Martin Morgan

Joseph Martin Morgan Date of birth: 16 May 1981

16 May 1981 Age: 45 (as of November 2026)

45 (as of November 2026) Nationality: British

British Role: Klaus Mikaelson

Klaus Mikaelson Instagram: @therealjosephmorgan

Joseph Martin Morgan was born on 16 May 1981 in London, England, and trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Joseph Morgan portrayed Klaus Mikaelson in seasons 2–5 and seven of TVD and also reprised his role as a lead in The Originals, returning once again for an appearance on Legacies. More recently, he starred in the live-action DC series Titans and the video game-inspired series Halo.

4. Candice King ($4 million)

Candice King attends Entertainment Weekly's Pre-SAG Celebration at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Candice Accola King

Candice Accola King Date of birth: 13 May 1987

13 May 1987 Age: 39 (as of November 2026)

39 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Caroline Forbes

Candice King portrayed Caroline Forbes in every episode of TVD and also reprised the character in both spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies.

She married actor Steven Krueger in a private ceremony in April 2026, and in May 2026 the couple welcomed their first child together and her third overall, a son. She has also continued her music career, releasing material as a singer-songwriter.

3. Ian Somerhalder ($8 million)

Ian Somerhalder at the EMA Awards Gala at Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ian Joseph Somerhalder

Ian Joseph Somerhalder Date of birth: 8 December 1978

8 December 1978 Age: 47 (as of November 2026)

47 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Damon Salvatore

Ian Somerhalder is an American actor, model, and environmental activist best known for his role as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries. At the height of the show's success, he reportedly earned $40,000 per episode.

Following the show's finale, Somerhalder made a significant career shift by stepping away from acting, stating that he left the industry to focus on building companies, producing projects, and raising his family. He co-founded Brother's Bond Bourbon with Paul Wesley, a venture that has become central to his post-Hollywood identity.

2. Nina Dobrev ($11 million)

Nina Dobrev attends the UK premiere and Royal Film Performance of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva

Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva Date of birth: 9 January 1989

9 January 1989 Age: 37 (as of November 2026)

37 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Bulgarian-Canadian

Bulgarian-Canadian Role: Elena Gilbert / Katherine Pierce

Elena Gilbert / Katherine Pierce Instagram: @nina

Dobrev first gained recognition playing Mia Jones in Degrassi: The Next Generation, but her breakthrough came in 2009 when she landed the lead role of Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries.

She is also a co-founder of Fresh Vine Wine, a premium wine company launched with actress Julianne Hough. In late 2025, she was announced as the lead and an executive producer of the series Night Float.

1. Paul Wesley ($12 million)

Paul Wesley attends the 2026 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. Photo: XNY/Star Max

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski

Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski Date of birth: 23 July 1982

23 July 1982 Age: 44 (as of November 2026)

44 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Stefan Salvatore

Stefan Salvatore Instagram: @paulwesley

Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski, known professionally as Paul Wesley, is an American actor, director, and producer. He earned widespread recognition for his iconic role as Stefan Salvatore and later appeared in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Wesley co-founded the bourbon company Brother's Bond with fellow cast member Ian Somerhalder and is actively involved in animal welfare through the Humane World for Animals.

FAQs

Who is the richest Vampire Diaries cast member?

Paul Wesley is the richest Vampire Diaries cast member, with an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He built that wealth through acting, directing, and producing, including his role as James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and through Brother's Bond Bourbon, which he co-founded with Ian Somerhalder.

What is Nina Dobrev doing now?

In late 2025, Nina Dobrev was announced as both the lead actress and an executive producer of the upcoming series Night Float. She has also expanded her business portfolio through Fresh Vine Wine and her work as a Dior brand ambassador.

Did Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley start a business together?

Yes. Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder co-founded Brother's Bond Bourbon together, channelling the on-screen rivalry between Stefan and Damon Salvatore into a real-world brand partnership that has proven successful since its launch.

What is Joseph Morgan doing after Vampire Diaries?

Morgan starred as James Ackerson in the Paramount+ series Halo in 2024. He also appeared as Brother Blood in the fourth season of the HBO Max series Titans. He remains one of the busiest former TVD cast members in mainstream genre television.

Is Kat Graham still making music?

Yes. Katerina Alexandre Hartford Graham is a Swiss-born American actress, singer, and dancer who has released two EPs and four studio albums alongside her film and television work, maintaining an active music career well beyond her Vampire Diaries years.

We also highlighted facts about the net worths and reported per-episode earnings of The Rookie cast, from Jenna Dewan to Nathan Fillion.

Dewan is estimated to be the cast’s wealthiest member, while Fillion reportedly earns the highest salary on the show. Read on to see how their fortunes and paychecks compare.

Source: Legit.ng