A viral social media report claimed Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri threatened to detain anyone shouting 'Bamayi' until after the 2027 elections

Fintiri's media team traced the publication to TST Hausa, an online blog based in Jigawa State, and called the claim entirely false

The governor's office warned it could pursue legal action against TST Hausa and any platform spreading the report if no retraction is issued

The media team of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has dismissed as false a report circulating on social media claiming the governor threatened to detain anyone who shouts "Bamayi" until after the 2027 general elections.

The rebuttal, signed by Sharif Alhasan Sarkinpawa, the Personal Staff Assistant for Electronic Media to the Governor, identified TST Hausa, an online blog based in Jigawa State, as the source of the publication. The statement said the allegation was fabricated and had no basis in anything the governor said publicly or privately.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa denies issuing a threat to the opposition Photo Credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

"At no time has Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri made such a statement, either publicly or privately. The allegation is entirely false, baseless and a deliberate misrepresentation of the Governor's position," the statement read.

Adamawa government demands retraction

The governor's media team described the publication as a calculated move to stoke political tension and damage the reputation of the governor ahead of the 2027 elections. The statement noted that Fintiri leads the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State and that his growing political profile may have made him a target for misinformation.

The office gave TST Hausa a clear ultimatum: retract the report and issue an unreserved apology, or produce verifiable evidence to back the claims. The statement warned that failure to do either would force the affected parties to pursue legal action against the blog and any other individual or platform that helped spread the story.

The media team also warned other online platforms and individuals sharing the report to stop immediately, arguing that freedom of expression does not extend to fabricating statements or damaging someone's reputation.

"The freedom of expression does not confer the licence to fabricate statements, mislead the public or damage the reputation of individuals," the statement said.

The office closed by urging the public to rely only on verified and credible sources of information rather than what it called politically motivated misinformation.

See the full statement from the governor's aide on X here:

Source: Legit.ng