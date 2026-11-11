Natasha Osawaru, wife of veteran singer 2Baba and an Edo State lawmaker, raised a motion on indecent dressing in the House of Assembly

The lawmaker, who represents Egor constituency and serves as minority leader, shared her address on Instagram on November 10, 2026

Osawaru argued that Benin culture and tradition place high value on modesty and dignity in the way women dress

Natasha Osawaru, the wife of Nigerian music legend 2Baba and a sitting lawmaker in the Edo State House of Assembly, has pushed for legislative action on what she describes as a troubling decline in how women in the state present themselves in public.

The lawmaker, who represents the Egor constituency and holds the position of minority leader in the house, used a matter of urgent importance to address her colleagues on the subject of indecent dressing.

Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru advocates modest dressing and preservation of Benin cultural values. Photo: honorableosawaru

Source: Instagram

She subsequently shared footage of her address on Instagram on November 10, 2026, captioning it:

"THE GIRL CHILD ARE THE LEADERS OF TOMORROW 🙏"

In her remarks on the floor of the assembly, Natasha Osawaru spoke at length about the cultural significance of dressing in Benin society, stressing that modest attire is not merely a fashion choice but a deeply rooted tradition.

"Mr. Speaker, my matter of urgent importance is the inappropriate ways that our women in Edo state dress these days. The motion is to caution indecent dressing in Edo state," she said.

She went further to paint a picture of what Benin womanhood historically represented, citing the well-tied hat, decent blouse, and neatly arranged coral beads as hallmarks of the Benin woman's identity.

"Edo state is an ancestral state with high value and traditions. You will see our young beautiful women indecent on the streets. Dressing is a major part of Benin culture. In Benin culture and tradition, a woman dressed in the paid dignity, modesty, royalty and good home trade," she told the assembly.

Natasha Osawaru did not limit her observations to public spaces.

She noted that the problem had crept into professional environments, including the state legislature, where she said she had personally intervened on multiple occasions.

"Even in the state of Assembly here I have corrected a lot of our workers," she stated, indicating that the motion was driven by firsthand experience rather than abstract concern.

Her address drew support from fellow legislators present during the session, suggesting the motion found some resonance within the house.

Watch Natasha Osawaru speak in the Instagram video below:

Natasha Osawaru responds to troll over son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba’s wife, Natasha Osawaru, responded to a social media user who questioned her decision to hide her son’s face in a behind-the-scenes video from his birthday photoshoot.

The troll criticised her for showing the child’s hand while concealing his face, but Natasha calmly replied that fans would see him on his birthday.

She had shared the video ahead of the celebration, expressing gratitude to God and excitement about her son’s upcoming milestone.

Source: Legit.ng