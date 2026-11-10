Femi Adebayo has responded to a fan who suggested that his colleague Ibrahim Chatta taught him how to greet his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami

The comment followed a video showing both actors squatting to greet Oga Bello as he prepared to leave an event

Femi reacted to the claim with a brief but intriguing “Hmmmm”, leaving room for speculation about what he thought of the fan’s observation

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has reacted after a social media user made a cheeky observation about how he greeted his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello.

The comment followed a video from actress Sola Sobowale’s care home inauguration, where Femi and his colleague Ibrahim Chatta were seen escorting the veteran actor to his car after the event.

However, it was their manner of greeting Oga Bello that caught the attention of one fan.

Fan claims Ibrahim Chatta was teaching Femi Adebayo how to greet his father. Photos: @ibrahimchatta/@femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

What Ibrahim Chatta did before Femi Adebayo

In the viral clip, Oga Bello was making his way to his car when Ibrahim Chatta suddenly squatted to greet him respectfully.

Femi, who was also present, followed suit and squatted to greet his father before the veteran actor departed.

The moment appeared to amuse one social media user, who suggested that Ibrahim was the one teaching Femi how to show respect to his own father.

The netizen wrote:

“Na Ibrahim chatta Dey teach Femi adebayo how to greet his own father.”

The actor eventually came across the observation and responded with a brief reaction.

“Hmmm,” the actor wrote.

Watch the X video of Femi Adebayo and Ibrahim Chatta here:

Reactions trail Femi Adebayo's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Azeezalatise2 stated:

"This is the problem of media, just one video or picture and we decide reality of people I have seen Uncle Femi greet his daddy both offline(in location) and Online and I can say that man bow to his daddy submissively,like a son honours a good father. No point in this"

@TheAyotumininu shared:

"Don’t think he was trying to teach him anything. The way my friends greet my mom is different from how I greet her. They prostrate and I just hug her most times, but if I decide to take a cue from them and prostrate for her, it doesn’t mean they’re being performative."

Femi Adebayo waves claims that Ibrahim Chatta taught him how to greet his father. Photo: @femiadebayo/@ibrahimchatta/IG.

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo reacts to comments on Euphoria 360 Hub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo responded humorously after an X influencer suggested that his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub was where his money “finished.”

The actor quoted the post on October 6, 2026, and joked that the facility was not where his money ended but where it started.

The hub in Oregun, Lagos, offers movie production, content creation and post-production services, alongside equipment rentals, event spaces and a film academy.

Source: Legit.ng