Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlines 4 distinct age ranges that determine how permanent residents apply for citizenship by conferral

Children aged 15 or younger have two separate application pathways depending on whether a responsible parent is involved in the process

Permanent residents aged 16 or 17 years fall under their own conferral category and must apply on their own at the time of application

Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlines four distinct age ranges that determine which citizenship by conferral pathway a permanent resident should follow, according to information published on the department's official website.

Conferral is one of the most common routes to Australian citizenship, alongside citizenship by descent.

Australia identifies different age groups eligible for citizenship by conferral. Photo credit: News24, ImagePatch/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Applicants must meet the department's eligibility criteria before submitting an application, and age plays a central role in determining which specific pathway applies.

The 4 Age Ranges for Conferral

The first and broadest age range covers permanent residents aged 18 to 59 years, including New Zealand citizens holding a Special Category (subclass 444) visa.

This same pathway also accommodates children aged 15 years or younger who are applying alongside a responsible parent, as well as Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme migrants and refugees or humanitarian migrants.

Permanent residents aged 60 years or over form the second age range and follow a separate conferral pathway.

This group similarly includes New Zealand Special Category visa holders, Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme migrants, and refugees or humanitarian migrants.

The remaining two age ranges fall under the department's other pathways section. Children aged 15 years or younger who wish to apply on their own, without a responsible parent, are directed to a dedicated conferral pathway specifically for independent child applicants.

This is a separate process from the one available to children of the same age who apply with a parent.

The fourth age range covers permanent residents who are 16 or 17 years of age at the time of application and who also apply on their own.

Who Each Pathway Is Designed For

It is worth noting that falling within one of these age ranges does not, on its own, guarantee approval.

Applicants in every category must still satisfy the department's broader eligibility requirements before their application can be considered.

The department's website also lists several other conferral and non-conferral pathways that are not based on age ranges, including pathways for people born in Papua before 1975, individuals with an incapacity or impairment that prevents them from sitting the citizenship test, and people who were previously Australian citizens and wish to become citizens again.

These are distinct from the four age-based conferral categories.

Australia publishes guidance regarding Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng