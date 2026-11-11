Reports from Italy linked Lookman with a surprise return to Serie A less than a year after he left Atalanta for Atletico Madrid

The Super Eagles forward has struggled for regular game time at Atletico and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 loss to Barcelona

The potential move could see Lookman reunite with former Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, who now manages AS Roma

Ademola Lookman's difficult spell at Atletico Madrid may be approaching a crossroads, with Italian outlet Roma Press reporting that the Nigeria international could be heading back to Serie A just months after leaving Atalanta.

The 27-year-old joined Atletico Madrid in February 2026 following a falling out with Atalanta over contract talks, but life in Spain has not gone to plan.

Ademola Lookman set for reunion with Gian Piero Gasperini. Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz.

Source: Getty Images

After an encouraging start in the second half of last season, Lookman has found consistent playing time hard to come by this campaign. His situation deteriorated further when he was not used off the bench during Atletico's 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in La Liga before the international break.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone has not publicly given up on the former Atalanta winger, maintaining that the Nigerian has the quality to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe's most exciting attackers.

Despite that backing, the evidence on the pitch tells a different story, with Lookman increasingly restricted to half-time substitutions or left out of matchday squads entirely.

Lookman linked with Serie A return

The twist in the reported interest is the name on the other end. AS Roma, according to Roma Press, are monitoring Lookman's situation, and the man who would be welcoming him back is Gian Piero Gasperini, the same coach who helped him become a world-class talent during their time together at Atalanta.

The two parted on poor terms before Lookman's move to Madrid, which makes the reported link all the more unexpected. Nevertheless, Gasperini's track record of maximising Lookman's ability could make a reunion appealing for both parties.

As noted by Livescore, Roma currently sit third in Serie A with 27 points, two behind league leaders SS Lazio, and are yet to lose in the Italian top flight this season. Adding a player of Lookman's calibre could strengthen their title push considerably.

Spanish media slams Lookman

Legit.ng previously reported that Spanish media slammed Lookman after becoming a half-time substitute in consecutive matches for Atletico.

The media in Spain questioned the player’s performance, which is far below what they know he is capable of delivering for Los Rojiblancos.

Source: Legit.ng