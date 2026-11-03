El-Rufai's ally, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, relayed a message from the former Kaduna governor directing supporters to back the ADC in 2027

Baba spoke at a coalition meeting in Kaduna where support groups were being united ahead of the general elections

An ally, Ibrahim Hussaini, dismissed claims that El-Rufai had lost his political base, saying loyalists remain strong across Kaduna and the North

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent a message to his supporters instructing them to back the African Democratic Congress (ADC) across all election levels in 2027, according to a close ally who delivered the directive at a gathering in Kaduna.

Hajiya Hafsat Baba, the ADC National Vice Chairman for the North-West, conveyed the message at a coalition meeting of El-Rufai's support groups.

Mallam El-Rufai’s supporters get 2027 marching orders in Kaduna. Photo credit: Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the meetingwas held to bring together various factions and coordinate their activities ahead of the elections.

"We want to tell our people that this is the message from Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as verified by him: he wants us to vote for ADC at the federal level, state level, local government level, wards, and everywhere across the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State," Baba said.

She added that El-Rufai specifically called on supporters to stay united, peaceful, and law-abiding as they work to deliver the state to the party.

"Mallam also said I should tell you to remain united because it is only when we are united that we can achieve our goals during the election," she said.

El-Rufai supporters to build voter database

Baba said the coalition plans to create a database of El-Rufai's supporters across Kaduna State and hold regular meetings to improve coordination. She described the effort as a continuation of the former governor's legacy in education, healthcare, and empowerment.

"He has already laid the foundation, and it is left for us to continue with his legacy," she said.

Baba also raised security concerns, particularly in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, and Millennium City, urging security agencies to protect residents. She alleged that over 30 of El-Rufai's supporters were arrested roughly two weeks before the meeting, and called on security forces to remain neutral.

"They are government officials; they should not take sides, and they have to do their work according to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," she said.

Ally dismisses claims of weakened support base

Another associate of the former governor, Ibrahim Hussaini, pushed back against suggestions that El-Rufai's political influence has waned.

He said supporters remain numerous across Kaduna State and northern Nigeria, and described El-Rufai's current situation as a trial that could ultimately reinforce his standing.

Hussaini acknowledged that some individuals had left the former governor's camp, saying recent events had exposed those whose loyalty was never genuine. He urged those who remain to hold firm ahead of the 2027 polls.

In an earlier report, ADC governorship candidate Isa Ashiru linked Kaduna's worsening insecurity to the mass removal of traditional rulers under the El-Rufai administration.

El-Rufai’s ally says supporters remain strong, despite claims his political influence has weakened. Photo credit: ADC

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai writes Donald Trump, Macron

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that El-Rufai tagged Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, the UN and several international organisations in a post calling for a fair trial.

The appeal came days after a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed his no-case submission in a DSS criminal charge against him.

The former Kaduna governor has been in ICPC custody since February 2026, facing corruption and money laundering allegations.

Source: Legit.ng