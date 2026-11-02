The Canadian government stated that six categories of study activities do not require a study permit in 2026

Short-term, non-academic, and distance learning programmes are among the exemptions listed by Canadian authorities

Foreigners planning to continue into another programme after a short course are still advised to apply for a study permit before arriving in Canada

The Canadian government has confirmed that foreigners can participate in certain educational activities in Canada without first obtaining a study permit, publishing a list of six qualifying categories on its official immigration guidance page.

According to the guidance published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the exemptions cover a range of short-term and informal learning arrangements, offering an important pathway for individuals who do not intend to pursue full academic programmes in the country.

Canada reveals six study options available to foreigners without a study permit. Photo credit: Dave Chan, Sadeugra

Source: Getty Images

6 types of courses not requiring Canadian study permit

The Canadian government listed the following activities as exempt from the study permit requirement:

1. Attending preschool.

2. Completing a distance learning programme.

3. Following audit courses, where a student attends an academic course without earning credits.

4. Taking courses for tourists included in tour packages.

5. Taking a course that is not academic, professional, or vocational in nature, is of general interest, and can be completed within the period authorised upon entry to Canada.

6. Taking a course or programme of study that is six months or less and can be completed within the period authorised upon entry into Canada.

Canada: When you still need a study permit

The Canadian government included an important caution for anyone whose situation falls outside a straightforward short-term enrolment. Even if a course is six months or less, anyone who plans to move into another programme of study afterwards must apply for a study permit before travelling to Canada.

Applying before arrival allows the student to later request an extension of their stay from within Canada.

Without a valid permit already in place, that person would have to leave Canada and submit a fresh application from outside the country, a process that is far more complicated and time-consuming.

The distinction matters because Canada's immigration rules assess not just the immediate course a person is enrolled in, but also the broader intention behind the visit.

Arriving without a permit when extended study is the goal could leave a student without a legal path to continue their education in the country.

Legit.ng reported that Canada introduced a new study policy for work permit holders.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on the conditions for Canadian student permit holders to apply for a social insurance number.

Canada increases study permit wait time for Nigerian applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had increased the study permit and visitor visa wait time for applicants from Nigeria.

The processing time estimate for a Canadian study permit submitted from Nigeria moved up to 10 weeks, compared with nine weeks recorded the previous week on September 9.

At the same time, the estimated processing period for a visitor visa climbed by three days, from 84 days to 87 days. Work permit processing times held steady at 10 weeks.

Source: Legit.ng