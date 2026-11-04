Trump called CBS News to congratulate Democrats on their midterm election victories and said he looks forward to working with them

The president blamed Republican losses on the fact that he was not on the ballot, saying the base stayed home as a result

Trump also addressed the Iran war, making clear he alone will decide when it ends

US President Donald Trump reached out to CBS News by phone to congratulate Democrats on their gains in the midterm elections, saying he intends to find common ground with the opposing party.

"My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country," Trump said during the call.

Donald Trump congratulates Democrats in US Midterm Election Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

According to ABC News, the president made clear, however, that cooperation would need to go both ways. Noting that he holds veto power, he said he was confident an understanding could be reached. "I think they're gonna want to work with me," he added. "Otherwise I'd just veto everything, and they're not gonna want that."

Trump blames Republican losses on his absence from ballot

Despite offering an olive branch to Democrats, Trump pushed back against any reading of the results as a referendum on his leadership. He insisted that the losses suffered by Republicans were largely down to the fact that he was not personally on the ballot.

"I feel that I wasn't on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that," he said. "If I was, we would have won."

He elaborated further, suggesting that some of the candidates who lost were not aligned with him, and that the Republican base noticed. "In some cases they didn't like the candidates, and in some cases those candidates were not my friend and the base knows that better than anybody," Trump said. "And they stayed back."

Asked whether he felt upset by the outcome, Trump said he had done what he could. "I tried to help people get elected, and they were not elected; they couldn't get elected," he said. "The people didn't come out as they should have. If I were on the ballot, they would have been out."

Trump says Iran war will end on his terms

Separately during the call, Trump weighed in on the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying the timeline for ending the war rests entirely with him.

"It'll end when I say it ends," he said.

Donald Trump says the Iran war will end on his own terms Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

US admits misleading Nigeria, other African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US State Department admitted a map shown at the AIDS 2026 conference in Rio de Janeiro misidentified every African country it highlighted.

The map, which carried an AI watermark linked to OpenAI tools, placed Nigeria, Mozambique and Cote d'Ivoire in entirely wrong locations on the continent.

A former State Department official linked the error to mass staff cuts under President Donald Trump's administration.

Source: Legit.ng