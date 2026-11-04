Breaking: Trump Threatens Democrats in Congratulatory Message
- Trump called CBS News to congratulate Democrats on their midterm election victories and said he looks forward to working with them
- The president blamed Republican losses on the fact that he was not on the ballot, saying the base stayed home as a result
- Trump also addressed the Iran war, making clear he alone will decide when it ends
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US President Donald Trump reached out to CBS News by phone to congratulate Democrats on their gains in the midterm elections, saying he intends to find common ground with the opposing party.
"My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country," Trump said during the call.
According to ABC News, the president made clear, however, that cooperation would need to go both ways. Noting that he holds veto power, he said he was confident an understanding could be reached. "I think they're gonna want to work with me," he added. "Otherwise I'd just veto everything, and they're not gonna want that."
Trump blames Republican losses on his absence from ballot
Despite offering an olive branch to Democrats, Trump pushed back against any reading of the results as a referendum on his leadership. He insisted that the losses suffered by Republicans were largely down to the fact that he was not personally on the ballot.
"I feel that I wasn't on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that," he said. "If I was, we would have won."
He elaborated further, suggesting that some of the candidates who lost were not aligned with him, and that the Republican base noticed. "In some cases they didn't like the candidates, and in some cases those candidates were not my friend and the base knows that better than anybody," Trump said. "And they stayed back."
Asked whether he felt upset by the outcome, Trump said he had done what he could. "I tried to help people get elected, and they were not elected; they couldn't get elected," he said. "The people didn't come out as they should have. If I were on the ballot, they would have been out."
Trump says Iran war will end on his terms
Separately during the call, Trump weighed in on the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying the timeline for ending the war rests entirely with him.
"It'll end when I say it ends," he said.
US admits misleading Nigeria, other African countries
Legit.ng earlier reported that the US State Department admitted a map shown at the AIDS 2026 conference in Rio de Janeiro misidentified every African country it highlighted.
The map, which carried an AI watermark linked to OpenAI tools, placed Nigeria, Mozambique and Cote d'Ivoire in entirely wrong locations on the continent.
A former State Department official linked the error to mass staff cuts under President Donald Trump's administration.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng