Australia has outlined the circumstances under which a foreign spouse may be denied permanent residence

The Department of Home Affairs noted that eligibility depends on meeting key visa, relationship and compliance requirements

Failure to satisfy any of the stipulated conditions could lead to refusal of the permanent partner visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined five conditions that could lead to a foreign spouse or de facto partner being denied a permanent Partner visa (subclass 801).

The permanent visa is the final stage for those who already hold a temporary Partner visa (subclass 820).

Australia outlines conditions for denying foreign spouses permanent residency. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

In most cases, applicants must have waited at least two years from their original combined application, with an exception for those who were already in a long-term relationship at the time of application.

Why Permanent Partner Visa May Be Denied

According to the Department, the permanent residence application may be denied if:

1. The applicant does not hold a valid eligible visa. Applicants who do not currently hold a temporary Partner visa (subclass 820) or a Dependent Child visa (subclass 445) are not eligible for assessment.

2. The relationship requirement is no longer met. The visa may be denied if the applicant is no longer the spouse or de facto partner of the person who originally sponsored them. Exceptions exist where the relationship ended due to the death of the sponsor or where the applicant experienced domestic and family violence.

3. The health requirement is failed. Failure by the applicant or any member of their family unit to meet Australia's health standards may result in denial. This requirement can also extend to family members who are not travelling to Australia.

4. There is outstanding debt to the government. If the applicant or any of their family members owes money to the Australian government and the debt has not been repaid or placed under a formal repayment arrangement, the visa may be denied.

5. Granting the visa is not in the child's best interests. Where the applicant is under 18, the Department may deny the visa if granting it is not considered to be in the best interests of the child.

Who the 801 Visa Applies To

The subclass 801 visa allows foreign partners of Australian citizens, permanent residents or eligible New Zealand citizens to live in Australia permanently.

The Department advises applicants who meet all conditions to follow the step-by-step guide on the official Home Affairs website to proceed with their application.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng