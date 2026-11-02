Saudi Arabia Publishes Full Salary Scale for Technical Workers and Craftsmen
- Saudi Arabia's government released the official payroll structure for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen, covering 12 qualification levels
- Basic salaries range from SAR 1,035 to SAR 2,935, with a 15% cost-of-living allowance added across all qualification tiers under a Royal Decree
- Annual increments vary between SAR 70 and SAR 115 depending on the level of vocational or technical qualification held
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Saudi Arabia has published an official salary scale for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen, covering 12 qualification levels and incorporating a 15% cost-of-living allowance mandated by a Saudi Royal Decree.
The payroll structure sets out basic salaries, annual experience increments, and maximum salary ceilings for workers across a wide range of vocational and technical education backgrounds.
Salaries for Diploma holders after elementary school and vocational certificates
One-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school
- Basic Salary: 1,035
- Annual Increment (Experience Allowance): 70
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 2,085
Two-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school
- Basic Salary: 1,210
- Annual Increment: 70
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 2,260
Three-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school
- Basic Salary: 1,470
- Annual Increment: 70
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 2,520
Four-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school
- Basic Salary: 1,725
- Annual Increment: 70
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 2,775
Vocational Intermediate Certificate
- Basic Salary: 1,470
- Annual Increment: 95
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 2,895
Vocational Intermediate Certificate + One-year Technical/Vocational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 1,700
- Annual Increment: 95
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 3,125
Vocational Intermediate Certificate + Two-year Technical/Vocational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 1,985
- Annual Increment: 95
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 3,410
Vocational Intermediate Certificate + Three-year Technical/Vocational Diploma
- Basic Salary: 2,295
- Annual Increment: 95
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 3,710
Vocational Secondary Certificate
- Basic Salary: 1,985
- Annual Increment: 115
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 3,710
Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical/Vocational Diploma (minimum 1 year)
- Basic Salary: 2,245
- Annual Increment: 115
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 3,970
Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical/Vocational Diploma (minimum 2 years)
- Basic Salary: 2,590
- Annual Increment: 115
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 4,315
Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical/Vocational Diploma (minimum 3 years)
- Basic Salary: 2,935
- Annual Increment: 115
- Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
- Maximum Salary: 4,660
The 15% cost-of-living allowance applies uniformly across all 12 qualification levels, as set by the Saudi Royal Decree.
Saudi Arabia announces fresh minimum wage threshold
Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia will raise the minimum monthly wage that qualifies a Saudi private-sector worker as fully counted under the Nitaqat Saudization programme, moving the figure from its current level to SR5,000 in April 2027 and then to SR6,000 in April 2028.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.