Saudi Arabia's government released the official payroll structure for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen, covering 12 qualification levels

Basic salaries range from SAR 1,035 to SAR 2,935, with a 15% cost-of-living allowance added across all qualification tiers under a Royal Decree

Annual increments vary between SAR 70 and SAR 115 depending on the level of vocational or technical qualification held

Saudi Arabia has published an official salary scale for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen, covering 12 qualification levels and incorporating a 15% cost-of-living allowance mandated by a Saudi Royal Decree.

The payroll structure sets out basic salaries, annual experience increments, and maximum salary ceilings for workers across a wide range of vocational and technical education backgrounds.

Saudi Arabia publishes an official salary scale for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen across 12 qualification levels. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Salaries for Diploma holders after elementary school and vocational certificates

One-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

Basic Salary: 1,035

Annual Increment (Experience Allowance): 70

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 2,085

Two-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

Basic Salary: 1,210

Annual Increment: 70

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 2,260

Three-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

Basic Salary: 1,470

Annual Increment: 70

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 2,520

Four-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

Basic Salary: 1,725

Annual Increment: 70

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 2,775

Vocational Intermediate Certificate

Basic Salary: 1,470

Annual Increment: 95

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 2,895

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + One-year Technical/Vocational Diploma

Basic Salary: 1,700

Annual Increment: 95

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 3,125

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + Two-year Technical/Vocational Diploma

Basic Salary: 1,985

Annual Increment: 95

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 3,410

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + Three-year Technical/Vocational Diploma

Basic Salary: 2,295

Annual Increment: 95

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 3,710

Vocational Secondary Certificate

Basic Salary: 1,985

Annual Increment: 115

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 3,710

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical/Vocational Diploma (minimum 1 year)

Basic Salary: 2,245

Annual Increment: 115

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 3,970

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical/Vocational Diploma (minimum 2 years)

Basic Salary: 2,590

Annual Increment: 115

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 4,315

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical/Vocational Diploma (minimum 3 years)

Basic Salary: 2,935

Annual Increment: 115

Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%

Maximum Salary: 4,660

The 15% cost-of-living allowance applies uniformly across all 12 qualification levels, as set by the Saudi Royal Decree.

Saudi Arabia announces fresh minimum wage threshold

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia will raise the minimum monthly wage that qualifies a Saudi private-sector worker as fully counted under the Nitaqat Saudization programme, moving the figure from its current level to SR5,000 in April 2027 and then to SR6,000 in April 2028.

Source: Legit.ng