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Saudi Arabia Publishes Full Salary Scale for Technical Workers and Craftsmen
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Saudi Arabia Publishes Full Salary Scale for Technical Workers and Craftsmen

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • Saudi Arabia's government released the official payroll structure for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen, covering 12 qualification levels
  • Basic salaries range from SAR 1,035 to SAR 2,935, with a 15% cost-of-living allowance added across all qualification tiers under a Royal Decree
  • Annual increments vary between SAR 70 and SAR 115 depending on the level of vocational or technical qualification held

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Saudi Arabia has published an official salary scale for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen, covering 12 qualification levels and incorporating a 15% cost-of-living allowance mandated by a Saudi Royal Decree.

The payroll structure sets out basic salaries, annual experience increments, and maximum salary ceilings for workers across a wide range of vocational and technical education backgrounds.

Technical and vocational diploma holders in Saudi Arabia receive structured basic salaries, annual increments.
Saudi Arabia publishes an official salary scale for technical assistants, professionals, and craftsmen across 12 qualification levels. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Salaries for Diploma holders after elementary school and vocational certificates

One-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

    • Basic Salary: 1,035
    • Annual Increment (Experience Allowance): 70
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 2,085

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Two-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

    • Basic Salary: 1,210
    • Annual Increment: 70
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 2,260

Three-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

    • Basic Salary: 1,470
    • Annual Increment: 70
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 2,520

Four-year technical or vocational diploma after elementary school

    • Basic Salary: 1,725
    • Annual Increment: 70
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 2,775

Vocational Intermediate Certificate

    • Basic Salary: 1,470
    • Annual Increment: 95
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 2,895

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + One-year Technical/Vocational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,700
    • Annual Increment: 95
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 3,125

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + Two-year Technical/Vocational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 1,985
    • Annual Increment: 95
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 3,410

Vocational Intermediate Certificate + Three-year Technical/Vocational Diploma

    • Basic Salary: 2,295
    • Annual Increment: 95
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 3,710

Vocational Secondary Certificate

    • Basic Salary: 1,985
    • Annual Increment: 115
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 3,710

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Saudi Arabia publishes salary scale for industrial and agricultural foreign workers

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical/Vocational Diploma (minimum 1 year)

    • Basic Salary: 2,245
    • Annual Increment: 115
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 3,970

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical/Vocational Diploma (minimum 2 years)

    • Basic Salary: 2,590
    • Annual Increment: 115
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 4,315

Vocational Secondary Certificate + Technical/Vocational Diploma (minimum 3 years)

    • Basic Salary: 2,935
    • Annual Increment: 115
    • Cost-of-Living Allowance: 15%
    • Maximum Salary: 4,660

The 15% cost-of-living allowance applies uniformly across all 12 qualification levels, as set by the Saudi Royal Decree.

Saudi Arabia announces fresh minimum wage threshold

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia will raise the minimum monthly wage that qualifies a Saudi private-sector worker as fully counted under the Nitaqat Saudization programme, moving the figure from its current level to SR5,000 in April 2027 and then to SR6,000 in April 2028.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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