Japan's parliament passed a new immigration law, introducing a key entry requirement for foreigners who currently visit without a visa

The legislation establishes JESTA, an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation similar to systems used by other countries

The JESTA provisions are set to take effect on a date determined by Cabinet Order, with a deadline of March 21, 2029

Japan has enacted a new immigration law that will require visa-free foreign travellers to obtain electronic travel authorisation before entering the country, marking one of the most significant changes to the country's border entry rules in recent years.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan confirmed that the legislation was passed at the 221st Extraordinary Session of the Diet on May 29, 2026 and officially promulgated on June 5, 2026 as Act No. 32 of 2026.

Japan sets new requirement for visa-free visitors. Photo credit: The Japan Times.

Source: UGC

What JESTA Means for Travellers

The centrepiece of the amended law is the establishment of JESTA, the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation.

Under the new framework, nationals of countries that currently enjoy visa-free access to Japan will be required to obtain approval through this online system before travelling.

The requirement mirrors similar pre-travel authorisation schemes already in place in destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, the JESTA provisions will come into force on a date to be fixed by Cabinet Order, with March 31, 2029 set as the final deadline for implementation.

A separate set of amendments covering increased fees for permission to change status of residence is scheduled to take effect earlier, before March 31, 2027.

Japan: What the Law Changes

Prior to this amendment, many foreign nationals could travel to Japan for short-term stays without any pre-arrival electronic clearance, provided their country had a visa-exemption arrangement with Japan.

The introduction of JESTA adds a new administrative step to that process, requiring travellers to seek approval before departure even when no traditional visa is needed.

The full text of the amended law, along with a comparison of old and new provisions, has been published by the Immigration Services Agency.

Details on eligible nationalities, application procedures, and fees are expected to be confirmed closer to the system's launch date.

Japan publishes guidance about free visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan officially confirmed the list of countries and regions whose nationals are exempt from paying any visa fee when applying to visit the country.

The full list covers 63 countries and regions across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa, with two African nations making the cut.

Source: Legit.ng