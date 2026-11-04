Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to Keisha Lance Bottoms' historic victory in the Georgia gubernatorial election

Bottoms defeated Republican candidate Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor of a US state

The Atlanta-born singer shared the news on his Instagram Story, drawing attention to a historic achievement in the city where he was born

Nigerian music star Davido has joined the conversation surrounding a historic political achievement in the United States after Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia gubernatorial election.

The singer, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, took to his Instagram Story to share news of Bottoms' victory.

The development came after the Democratic candidate defeated her Republican opponent, Rick Jackson, in the November 3, 2026 election.

Davido shares news of Keisha Lance Bottoms becoming the first black female governor in U.S. history. Photos: @davido/@nbcnews/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido reacts to Keisha Lance Bottoms' victory

Davido shared the news of Bottoms' historic achievement on his Instagram Story.

The singer has a connection to Atlanta, where he was born before becoming one of Africa's biggest music exports.

Keisha Lance Bottoms makes history in US

According to reports by NBC News and Reuters, Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson to become the next governor of Georgia.

Her victory makes her the first Black woman elected governor of a US state and the first woman to occupy the position in Georgia.

Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, also becomes the first Democrat to win Georgia's governorship in more than two decades.

She is expected to succeed outgoing Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Davido was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido showers Zlatan Ibile and bride with dollars

Legit.ng also reported that Davido made a striking appearance at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding in Lagos on October 24, 2026.

Content creator OGB recently turned heads by arriving with a vault packed with bundles of naira for the newlyweds.

Davido had teased his plans days before the ceremony with a telling Instagram Story post dedicated to his friend.

Source: Legit.ng