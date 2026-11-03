A video of Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke's daughter, Nikos Babii walking hand in hand with singer 6uff surfaced online, sparking dating rumours

The pair were later spotted at the musician's birthday celebration, fuelling further speculation about their relationship

Fans initially confused Niko with her sister Folasade, who was previously linked to singer Young John, and dragged her online

A video making the rounds online has set social media ablaze after Nikos Babii one of the daughters of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, was spotted in the company of musician Okwudili Onyeka Okoli, widely known as 6uff.

In the footage, the two were seen walking hand in hand as they headed towards a car together. The pair were later seen at what appeared to be the singer's birthday celebration, where friends and well-wishers gathered around him to sing a birthday song.

Davido's cousin Nikkos Babii celebrates singer 6uff's birthday as a video of the event surfaces online. Photo credit@nikosbabii/@6uff

Source: Instagram

Fans ask questions about Young Jonn

The sighting sent fans into a frenzy, as they asked questions. Several social media users asked about her former lover, singer Young Jonn, who had been the subject of dating rumours for a very long time.

Fans are questioning Nikos Babii over allegations of dating another super star in the music industy. Photo creduit@nikosbabii

Source: Instagram

Once the mix-up became clear, some fans began dragging Nikos Babii online, suggesting she was simply swapping between musicians in the same circles.

The criticism, however, was met with pushback from others who felt the reaction was unfair.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido's cousin and her alleged lover:

What fans said about Niko and 6uff

Here are some of the reactions from social media:

@life_of_patie12 commented:

"Niko our Nigeria Kardashian"

@cinnamonleexo wrote:

"She's always loved a tall man!"

@too_prettychi said:

"Only in Nigeria that a woman will have an ex then she's automatically becomes a pass around…omo is she wrong to date?"

@dean_soft reacted:

"Short girls nor dey use eyes see tall men. What a grip."

@deathtakenobribe shared:

"Second musician birthday party girlfriend… for this internet e go reach 7. DJ Cuppy Departmental"

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend online

Legit.ng reported that Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

They hugged each other tightly and got many people talking.

Source: Legit.ng