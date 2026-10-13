November 2026 is one of the most stacked months for anime in recent memory. Two major Netflix originals make their global debut, a pair of highly anticipated theatrical films open in Japanese cinemas, and returning favourites continue dropping weekly episodes across every major streaming platform. Whether you're a simulcast loyalist or a film-first fan, there is something on this schedule for you.

Hamburg: Visitors to the Polaris Convention are standing in front of a booth in an exhibition hall. Photo: Marcus Brandt

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Key takeaways

Bass x Machina (Netflix, November 3) is the month's first big premiere, a steampunk sci-fi western from creator LeSean Thomas and Studio Mir starring Brian Tyree Henry.

(Netflix, November 3) is the month's first big premiere, a steampunk sci-fi western from creator LeSean Thomas and Studio Mir starring Brian Tyree Henry. Fool Night (Netflix, November 26) is the most anticipated series of the month, the first-ever collaboration between animation studios Sunrise and Shaft , based on Kasumi Yasuda's seinen manga.

(Netflix, November 26) is the most anticipated series of the month, the first-ever collaboration between animation studios , based on Kasumi Yasuda's seinen manga. Grotesqqque opens in Japanese theatres on November 6 , an original omnibus film from CloverWorks directed by Atsushi Nishigori.

opens in Japanese theatres on , an original omnibus film from CloverWorks directed by Atsushi Nishigori. Expelled from Paradise: Resonance from the Heart hits Japanese cinemas on November 13 , with Takopi's Original Sin: Thank You, See You Tomorrow following on November 27 .

hits Japanese cinemas on , with following on . Returning weekly anime on Netflix include Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, Blue Box, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run.

New anime series in November 2026

Release dates and streaming platforms below are drawn from official announcements, the Anime News Network news desk and platform-specific coverage from What's on Netflix. Dates reflect the most current confirmed information as of the time of publishing. Japanese theatrical releases are noted separately from global streaming launches; international release windows for theatre-first titles may follow later.

Title Type Premiere date Where to watch Bass x Machina Series (S1) November 3, 2026 Netflix (global) Grotesqqque Film (theatrical) November 6, 2026 Japanese cinemas Expelled from Paradise: Resonance from the Heart Film (theatrical) November 13, 2026 Japanese cinemas Dive in Wonderland Film (theatrical) November 16, 2026 Select theaters (Crunchyroll Anime Nights) Witch on the Holy Night Film (theatrical) November 20, 2026 Japanese cinemas Fool Night Series (S1) November 26, 2026 Netflix (global) Takopi's Original Sin: Thank You, See You Tomorrow Film (theatrical) November 27, 2026 Japanese cinemas

Bass x Machina (Season 1)

Type: Original net animation series

Original net animation series Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Steampunk Western

Action, Sci-Fi, Steampunk Western Studio: Studio Mir (South Korea)

Studio Mir (South Korea) Creator: LeSean Thomas

LeSean Thomas Voice cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Tati Gabrielle, Janelle Monáe, Cree Summer, Currie Graham, Chaske Spencer, and Starletta DuPois

Brian Tyree Henry, Tati Gabrielle, Janelle Monáe, Cree Summer, Currie Graham, Chaske Spencer, and Starletta DuPois Netflix release date: November 3, 2026

November 3, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix (global)

The series draws from the life of Bass Reeves, the legendary real-life Deputy U.S. Marshal who worked the post-Civil War American West. In a lawless Steampunk West filled with outlaws, machines, and supernatural threats, a father must serve as judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family, risking the loss of those he loves most.

The animation comes from Studio Mir, the South Korean outfit behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and Devil May Cry. The series is LeSean Thomas' third animated project with Netflix after 2019's Cannon Busters and 2021's Yasuke. Henry, who holds Oscar, Emmy, and Tony nominations, voices Bass and serves as an executive producer alongside Thomas, Jennifer Wiley-Moxley, and Chad Handley.

Fool Night (Season 1)

Type: Original net animation series (ONA)

Original net animation series (ONA) Genre: Dystopian, Sci-Fi, Drama

Dystopian, Sci-Fi, Drama Studio: Sunrise + Shaft

Sunrise + Shaft Based on: Manga by Kasumi Yasuda ( Big Comic Superior , Shogakukan)

Manga by Kasumi Yasuda ( , Shogakukan) Director: Atsuyuki Yukawa

Atsuyuki Yukawa Series composition: Jin Tanaka

Jin Tanaka Music: Tatsuya Katō

Tatsuya Katō Voice cast: Kouki Uchiyama, Aya Endou, Minako Kotobuki, Junya Enoki, Kiyomitsu Mizuuchi

Kouki Uchiyama, Aya Endou, Minako Kotobuki, Junya Enoki, Kiyomitsu Mizuuchi Netflix release date: November 26, 2026

November 26, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix (global)

For 100 years, a thick layer of clouds has enveloped the planet, and no sunlight reaches Earth's surface. As a result, plants have withered, and there is a rapidly decreasing amount of oxygen in the atmosphere. To breathe, humanity has developed a technology of transfloration, which allows humans to be transformed into plants.

The new anime is the first-ever collaboration between Sunrise and Shaft. Atsuyuki Yukawa (Suzume unit director) is directing at Sunrise and Shaft, while Jin Tanaka (Oshi no Ko) is writing the script. All episodes begin streaming on Thursday, November 26, 2026, only on Netflix.

Grotesqqque

Type: Theatrical film (omnibus/anthology)

Theatrical film (omnibus/anthology) Runtime: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Atsushi Nishigori

Atsushi Nishigori Studio: CloverWorks (distributed by Aniplex / JOEN)

CloverWorks (distributed by Aniplex / JOEN) Opening theme: "Shoot Shoot Shoot" by METALVERSE

"Shoot Shoot Shoot" by METALVERSE Japanese release date: November 6, 2026

November 6, 2026 Where to watch: Japanese cinemas

Grotesqqque is an original anime anthology film made up of three separate stories, each featuring its own characters, setting, and storyline. Instead of following one continuous plot, the movie presents three unique tales in a single theatrical experience. The three stories are titled Aliens, 4649 Girl, and Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni.

Atsushi Nishigori directed The Idolmaster and Darling in the FranXX, and served as chief animation director on Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time. The film comes from JOEN, the company jointly established by Sony media subsidiary Aniplex, CloverWorks, Wit Studio, and publisher Shueisha.

Expelled from Paradise: Resonance from the Heart

Type: Theatrical film (sequel)

Theatrical film (sequel) Studio: Toei Animation

Toei Animation Director: Seiji Mizushima

Seiji Mizushima Japanese release date: November 13, 2026

November 13, 2026 Where to watch: Japanese cinemas

A sequel film titled Expelled from Paradise: Resonance from the Heart was revealed at Toei Animation's "Virtual Anime Fes" livestream event on January 27, 2024. It is slated for release on November 13, 2026. The film continues the story of Angela Balzac from the original 2014 feature, a rare franchise return for the Gen Urobuchi-associated sci-fi IP.

Dive in Wonderland

Type: Theatrical film

Theatrical film Distributor: Crunchyroll (Anime Nights programme)

Crunchyroll (Anime Nights programme) Theater date: November 16, 2026

November 16, 2026 Where to watch: Select theatres via Crunchyroll Anime Nights

Crunchyroll announced that it will screen the Dive in Wonderland anime film in select theatres on November 16, 2026, as part of its Crunchyroll Anime Nights programme.

Witch on the Holy Night

Type: Theatrical film

Theatrical film Studio: ufotable

ufotable Japanese release date: November 20, 2026

November 20, 2026 US/Canada release date: January 29, 2027

January 29, 2027 Where to watch: Japanese cinemas (November); Crunchyroll globally from January 2027

Witch on the Holy Night (ufotable) opens in Japanese theatres on November 20. The worldwide release starts in January 2027 and reaches the US and Canada on January 29, 2027, with subtitles and an English dub via Crunchyroll. International fans will need to wait, but the ufotable pedigree (Demon Slayer, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel) makes this one of the most watched releases of the autumn season.

Takopi's Original Sin: Thank You, See You Tomorrow

Type: Theatrical film

Theatrical film Studio: Enishiya

Enishiya Director: Shinya Iino

Shinya Iino Japanese release date: November 27, 2026

November 27, 2026 Where to watch: Japanese cinemas

Takopi's Original Sin: Thank You, See You Tomorrow is directed by Shinya Iino and produced by Enishiya, with a Japanese theatrical release date of November 27, 2026. The film is an extension of the acclaimed dark manga that became a sleeper hit for its unflinching look at childhood trauma.

Ongoing anime with new episodes in November 2026

November is not just about new premieres. Several major series are midway through their fall 2026 runs and will continue releasing weekly episodes throughout the month:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run — weekly on Netflix

— weekly on Netflix Dragon Ball Super: Beerus — weekly on Netflix

— weekly on Netflix Blue Box — weekly on Netflix

— weekly on Netflix Black Clover Season 2 — the long-awaited return, nearly six years in the making, headlines Crunchyroll's Fall 2026 lineup.

— the long-awaited return, nearly six years in the making, headlines Crunchyroll's Fall 2026 lineup. The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 , Part 1 — airing on Crunchyroll ahead of its theatrical anime movie set for December in Japan.

, Part 1 — airing on Crunchyroll ahead of its theatrical anime movie set for December in Japan. Overgeared — continuing on Crunchyroll

— continuing on Crunchyroll Firefly Wedding — continuing on Crunchyroll

— continuing on Crunchyroll The Vermilion Mask — continuing on Crunchyroll

FAQs

What is the most anticipated anime of November 2026?

Fool Night is widely regarded as the month's headline release. It is the long-awaited anime adaptation of the globally popular manga and the first-ever collaboration between Sunrise and Shaft. The series premieres November 26, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

Is Bass x Machina an anime or an animated series?

Bass x Machina is an upcoming sci-fi steampunk western adult animated series funded by Netflix, created by LeSean Thomas, who is also an executive producer. It is scheduled for release on November 3, 2026. Netflix and the broader anime community class it under the anime label, though it features a predominantly English-speaking voice cast and a Western setting.

What new anime is coming to Crunchyroll in November 2026?

Crunchyroll's November 2026 focus is on continuing fall 2026 simulcasts rather than new premieres. The Fall 2026 lineup includes more than 40 series, led by the return of The Apothecary Diaries for Season 3, the premiere of Firefly Wedding, and Season 2 of Black Clover, with Overgeared, Psyren, and The Vermilion Mask among the new titles. These all continue with weekly episodes through November.

Are there any anime films releasing in November 2026 outside Japan?

Most November theatrical releases are Japan-exclusive at launch. Dive in Wonderland arrives in select US theatres on November 16, 2026, through Crunchyroll Anime Nights. The ufotable film Witch on the Holy Night doesn't reach North American theatres until January 29, 2027.

What anime is continuing from the fall 2026 season into November?

Weekly drops on Netflix will bring fresh episodes of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, Blue Box, and Steel Ball Run throughout November. On Crunchyroll, fall 2026 titles including Black Clover Season 2, The Apothecary Diaries Season 3, Overgeared, and The Vermilion Mask all continue their episodic runs through the month.

We also highlighted facts about the anime series and films scheduled to premiere in August 2026, including where to watch them.

Among the month’s releases are a new Re: ZERO season and a long-awaited Banana Fish English dub. A dark fantasy film featuring magical girls will also arrive in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

Source: Legit.ng