The Simpsons is the most popular cartoon of all time. It is the longest-running animated series and the longest-running scripted primetime show in US history, with more than 800 episodes broadcast across 37+ seasons. No other cartoon comes close to its cultural reach, record haul, or sheer longevity. From Tom and Jerry's 1940 debut to Rick and Morty's interdimensional mayhem, animation has never been richer.

Fans visit The Simpsons stand at Comic-Con Málaga 2026. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Simpsons holds the top spot for the most popular cartoons of all time.

holds the top spot for the most popular cartoons of all time. SpongeBob SquarePants ranks third and is Nickelodeon's most profitable franchise ever, generating over $16 billion in merchandising revenue.

ranks third and is Nickelodeon's most profitable franchise ever, generating in merchandising revenue. The list spans more than 80 years of animation history , from Looney Tunes (1930) to Rick and Morty (2013).

, from (1930) to (2013). Avatar: The Last Airbender holds the highest IMDb rating on this list at 9.3/10 from 459,000+ voters.

holds the highest IMDb rating on this list at from 459,000+ voters. Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry are the classic-era powerhouses, both still generating new content and streaming audiences in 2026.

The most popular cartoons of all time

Our ranking is based on a combination of critical consensus, audience ratings (IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes), pop culture longevity, viewership data from Nielsen and network reports, and multi-platform rankings. We prioritise shows with demonstrated, cross-generational popularity, not just nostalgia, and use the most current figures available at the time of publishing.

Rank Show Debut Year Network Where to Watch (2026) IMDb Rating 10 Family Guy 1999 Fox Hulu, Disney+ 8.1 9 Looney Tunes 1930 Warner Bros. Tubi (free) N/A 8 Dragon Ball Z 1989 Fuji TV / Cartoon Network Crunchyroll 8.8 7 Scooby-Doo 1969 CBS / Cartoon Network Tubi (free) 7.9 6 South Park 1997 Comedy Central Paramount+ 8.7 5 Tom and Jerry 1940 MGM / Cartoon Network HBO Max, Tubi N/A 4 Rick and Morty 2013 Adult Swim HBO Max, Prime Video 9.0 3 SpongeBob SquarePants 1999 Nickelodeon Paramount+ 8.2 2 Avatar: The Last Airbender 2005 Nickelodeon Paramount+, Netflix (live-action) 9.3 1 The Simpsons 1989 Fox Disney+ 8.6

10. Family Guy (1999)

Full name: Family Guy

Family Guy Debut: January 31, 1999

January 31, 1999 Creator: Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane Network: Fox

Fox Where to watch: Hulu (US), Disney+ (international)

Hulu (US), Disney+ (international) IMDb rating: 8.1

Family Guy follows the dysfunctional Griffin family, Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris, baby Stewie and talking dog Brian, in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island. Its rapid-fire cutaway gags and pop-culture riffs made it one of the defining adult cartoons of the 2000s.

Fox cancelled the show in 2002, but strong DVD sales and reruns on Adult Swim brought it back in 2005, one of TV's best-known comeback stories. In 2009, it became the first animated series since The Flintstones to be nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, and it has now passed 460 episodes across 25 seasons.

9. Looney Tunes (1930)

Full name: Looney Tunes

Looney Tunes Debut: 1930

1930 Creator: Hugh Harman, Rudolf Ising (Warner Bros.)

Hugh Harman, Rudolf Ising (Warner Bros.) Network: Warner Bros./Cartoon Network

Warner Bros./Cartoon Network Where to watch: Tubi (free), YouTube (Warner Bros. Classics channel)

Tubi (free), YouTube (Warner Bros. Classics channel) IMDb rating: Does not have a single overall IMDb rating (anthology franchise)

Looney Tunes is an American series of animated comedy short films produced by Warner Bros. from 1930 to 1969, released during what is often called the Golden Age of American animation. The franchise introduced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety, Sylvester, and the Road Runner, creating a cast of characters that have remained instantly recognisable for almost a century.

After disappearing from HBO Max, the original Looney Tunes recently experienced a surge in viewership on Tubi, highlighting that demand for classic shorts is as strong as ever. The Looney Tunes Show, a revival series featuring updated takes on Bugs and Daffy, earned three Emmy nominations during its run.

8. Dragon Ball Z (1989)

Full name: Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z Debut: 1989

1989 Creator: the late Akira Toriyama (based on his manga)

the late Akira Toriyama (based on his manga) Network: Fuji TV (Japan)/Cartoon Network (US)

Fuji TV (Japan)/Cartoon Network (US) Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll IMDb rating: 8.8

Dragon Ball Z is arguably one of the most popular animated shows ever, with viewers from all across the world tuning in to see Goku battle against the forces of evil. In certain areas of the US, its first season outperformed shows like The X-Files and Friends. During its season 3 premiere, it delivered the highest ratings Cartoon Network had ever seen at that time.

The show's influence on global animation is immeasurable, directly spawning Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Daima and inspiring an entire generation of anime fans worldwide. Its battle choreography and power-scaling storytelling remain a cultural template decades on.

7. Scooby-Doo (1969)

Full name: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! Debut: September 13, 1969

September 13, 1969 Creator: Ken Spears, Joe Ruby (Hanna-Barbera)

Ken Spears, Joe Ruby (Hanna-Barbera) Network: CBS/Cartoon Network

CBS/Cartoon Network Where to watch: Tubi (free), Cartoon Network

Tubi (free), Cartoon Network IMDb rating: 7.9

A lovable Great Dane and his gang of mystery-solving teens effortlessly capture the hearts of viewers both young and old. From spooky haunted houses to eerie ghost towns, there's no mystery too great for them to crack, and the show continually ushers in new generations of loyal fans.

A Scooby-Doo original movie holds the record for the most-watched Cartoon Network premiere of all time, drawing over 6 million viewers. Warner Bros. has licensed Scooby-Doo content to free streamer Tubi, ensuring it remains accessible to new audiences.

6. South Park (1997)

Full name: South Park

South Park Debut: August 13, 1997

August 13, 1997 Creators: Trey Parker, Matt Stone

Trey Parker, Matt Stone Network: Comedy Central

Comedy Central Where to watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ IMDb rating: 8.7

South Park is an American adult animated sitcom created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone for Comedy Central. The show centres on four boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick, and their adventures in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado.

As of October 2026, South Park is airing its 29th season, which premiered on 16 September 2026, making it one of the few cartoons from the 1990s that continues to dominate cultural conversation. Its satirical approach to politics, pop culture, and society has earned it an almost unrivalled adult fanbase and kept it relevant across nearly three decades.

5. Tom and Jerry (1940)

Full name: Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry Debut: February 10, 1940

February 10, 1940 Creators: William Hanna, Joseph Barbera (MGM)

William Hanna, Joseph Barbera (MGM) Network: MGM/Cartoon Network

MGM/Cartoon Network Where to watch: HBO Max, Tubi (free)

HBO Max, Tubi (free) IMDb rating: Does not have a single overall IMDb rating (theatrical shorts series)

The series features comic fights between a house cat (Tom) and a house mouse (Jerry). The plots centre on Tom trying to capture Jerry and the mayhem that follows, though Tom rarely succeeds, mainly because of Jerry's cleverness. On several occasions, however, the two have displayed genuine friendship and concern for each other.

On Ranker, with over 219,000 voters, Tom and Jerry sits at number one among all cartoons of all time. In 2021, a live-action/animated hybrid film was released, while a Chinese-American animated film, Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass, was released in Chinese cinemas in August 2025, proof that the franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

4. Rick and Morty (2013)

Full name: Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty Debut: December 2, 2013

December 2, 2013 Creators: Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland

Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland Network: Adult Swim/Cartoon Network

Adult Swim/Cartoon Network Where to watch: HBO Max, Prime Video

HBO Max, Prime Video IMDb rating: 9.0 (717,000+ votes)

Rick and Morty follows the fractured domestic lives of a nihilistic mad scientist and his anxious grandson, further complicated by their interdimensional misadventures. According to data science firm Parrot Analytics, it was the most popular animated TV show in the world in 2018.

As of October 2026, Rick and Morty is renewed through season 12 after its ninth season aired from May to July 2026, and it ranks consistently among the most-discussed shows on streaming platforms. Its blend of absurdist sci-fi, dark comedy, and surprisingly emotional storytelling has made it a prestige animated drama in all but name.

3. SpongeBob SquarePants (1999)

Full name: SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants Debut: May 1, 1999

May 1, 1999 Creator: Stephen Hillenburg (Nickelodeon)

Stephen Hillenburg (Nickelodeon) Network: Nickelodeon / Paramount+

Nickelodeon / Paramount+ Where to watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ IMDb rating: 8.2

SpongeBob is one of the longest-running American animated series and Nickelodeon's most profitable franchise, generating over $16 billion in merchandising revenue.

Within its first month on air, SpongeBob SquarePants overtook Pokémon's position as the highest-rated Saturday-morning children's series. SpongeBob is viewed in 170 countries speaking 24 languages, cementing its status as one of the most globally distributed cartoons ever made. The franchise even expanded to Broadway, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical premiered in Chicago in 2016 and opened at New York's Palace Theatre in December 2017.

2. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005)

Full name: Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender Debut: February 21, 2005

February 21, 2005 Creators: Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko

Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko Network: Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon Where to watch: Paramount+, Netflix (live-action adaptation)

Paramount+, Netflix (live-action adaptation) IMDb rating: 9.3 (459,000+ votes) — highest-rated entry on this list

In a war-torn world of elemental powers, a young boy reawakens to undertake a dangerous mystic quest to fulfil his destiny as the Avatar and bring peace to the world. It was declared the highest-rated animated kids' show in its debut year of 2005.

The series finale, Sozin's Comet, gained over 5.6 million viewers, a series best. The franchise is in full expansion in 2026: Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, a 2026 animated film directed by Lauren Montgomery, was released on Paramount+ on July 25, 2026, and a live-action Netflix adaptation released its second season in June 2026.

1. The Simpsons (1989)

Full name: The Simpsons

The Simpsons Debut: December 17, 1989

December 17, 1989 Creator: Matt Groening

Matt Groening Network: Fox

Fox Where to watch: Disney+

Disney+ IMDb rating: 8.6

The Simpsons (1989) is the longest-running animated TV show broadcast in many languages to audiences around the world.

The show has won numerous awards, including 37 Emmy awards and eight People's Choice awards, while Time magazine named it the 20th century's best television series in 1999. With more than 800 episodes and counting, The Simpsons has outlasted nearly every other animated series in history.

FAQs

What is the most popular cartoon of all time?

The Simpsons is the longest-running animated TV show. By audience vote, Tom and Jerry and Avatar: The Last Airbender frequently top community polls. Most critics and industry bodies point to The Simpsons as the single most culturally dominant animated series ever made.

What is the highest-rated cartoon on IMDb?

Avatar: The Last Airbender holds an IMDb rating of 9.3/10 from over 459,000 voters, making it the highest-rated animated TV series on the platform. Among adult animated shows, Rick and Morty holds a 9.0 rating from 717,000+ voters.

What are the most popular cartoons for kids in 2026?

SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Scooby-Doo remain the most consistently popular cartoons for children across streaming platforms. SpongeBob is one of the longest-running American animated series still on air. Bluey is also a major rising force for younger children on Disney+.

Where can I watch classic cartoons for free in 2026?

Platforms such as Tubi, Pluto TV, PBS KIDS, and YouTube offer free access to various animated shows, though their catalogues differ depending on location. Warner Bros. has made Scooby-Doo and Looney Tunes content available on free streamer Tubi following the removal of classic Looney Tunes shorts from HBO Max.

Is Dragon Ball Z still popular in 2026?

Yes. Dragon Ball Z continues to register audience activity on tracking platforms as of October 2026, decades after its original run. The franchise's successor, Dragon Ball Super, also remains active in syndication globally. DBZ's influence on animation, gaming, and youth culture makes it one of the most enduring animated properties in history.

We also highlighted facts about the 15 most iconic cartoon duos of all time who had no romantic relationship, ranked by their lasting impact and on-screen chemistry.

Tom and Jerry have been trying to outwit each other since 1940, and their wordless comedy helped make them a global phenomenon. The ranking also features enduring pairs such as Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, SpongeBob and Patrick, and Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote.

Source: Legit.ng